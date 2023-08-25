The fact of the matter is that the history of Beth-Center football shows the Bulldogs want to run the football.
They want to deceive, control the ball and have their offensive line be efficient, quick and have control.
Another truism about Beth-Center is that when it is good, the Bulldogs typically play good, solid defense and swarm to the football.
Veteran coach Tony Ruscitto believes the Bulldogs are making a move toward taking on those characteristics.
Two of the players Ruscitto is counting on to keep moving Beth-Center forward are senior running back Ethan Varesko and junior quarterback Jonah Sussan.
Varesko, who played in just seven games, gained 415 yards rushing on 72 carries, averaging 5.8 yards per carry, and two touchdowns. He caught 13 passes for 265 yards, averaging 20.4 yards per catch and four TDs.
Varesko totaled 868 all-purpose yards and 680 total yards (rushing, passing and receiving).
Sussan, who takes over at quarterback, gained 436 yards rushing on 88 carries (5 ypc) and caught three passes for 30 yards.
“I think we’ll be improved as we have picked up 11 compared with last year’s squad,” said Ruscitto, who listed 32 players on the Bulldogs’ preseason roster. “That helps us to be able to practice again as a team against other people, not blocking (pads).
"I think we’ll be much improved. We have decent running backs and linemen. We’re a little weak at receiver.”
Ruscitto added that the Bulldogs are “instituting a new defense.”
“The kids seem to accept it and like it really well,” added Ruscitto. “We think it will help us out.”
Ruscitto pointed to some other players who have improved compared with last year, including senior guard Jayce Hundertmark, junior guard Chris Erickson, and sophomore running backs Cincere Cruise and Teagan Veatch.
“Jayce and Chris are ready to take over in leadership roles and the two younger backs are both quick and could be good receivers,” said Ruscitto.
Beth-Center will rely heavily on being balanced and keep working toward the future as Ruscitto added the program has talent coming up through the system.
The Bulldogs are eyeing a WPIAL postseason berth. Ruscitto said staying healthy and improving through the season are the keys to reach that goal.
Beth-Center will face California, Bentworth, Carmichaels, Jefferson-Morgan, Mapletown, Monessen and West Greene in the Tri-County South Conference.
“Four teams have a shot at the conference championship,” said Ruscitto, who did not identify the squads. “Our goal is to get to the playoffs. To get further would be a bonus.
“California is always tough. West Greene and Monessen have good teams. Carmichaels and Mapletown are good clubs. Jefferson-Morgan beat us last year.”
The Bulldogs scored 238 points (23.8 per game) and yielded 343 (34.3) last season. They allowed 33 or more points in seven games. Beth-Center’s three highest scoring games -- 29 versus Riverview, 56 against Bentworth and 37 versus West Greene -- resulted in its three victories.
Ruscitto, now in his 48th season in coaching football, said he still has passion for the game.
“I still have the same desire,” Ruscitto said. “It’s my passion and I’m going to keep going.
“Honestly, B-C is on the upswing. We’re going to have a good team. We have a great junior high coming up. We’ll be turning the corner real soon.”
In addition to his current stint -- his second at Beth-Center -- Ruscitto has served as head coach at the former Mon Valley Catholic, Belle Vernon, Canon-McMillan, California, now-closed Duquesne and South Allegheny. He was an assistant coach under Bill Connors at Beth-Center and Ringgold, and an assistant to his son, Jason, at Sto-Rox.
Ruscitto was also an assistant coach under his son at Uniontown before returning to Beth-Center, where he previously coached in 1989 and 1990.
Ruscitto will be assisted by Bill Balog, Colton Belmont, Jason Ruscitto, Jody Lohr, Sonny Brown, Tim Trump, Tim Trump Jr., Tom Cortazzi and Tony Setaro.
The Bulldogs open the season at home on Aug. 25 against Riverview and then play two crossover non-conference games against Black Hills Conference members Burgettstown (away, Sept. 1) and Fort Cherry (home, Sept. 8).
Tri-County South Conference action begins Sept. 15 at defending champion Mapletown in Greensboro.
