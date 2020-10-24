Jimmy Sadler did it all Friday night to lead Chartiers-Houston to a 27-14 Century Conference victory over visiting Waynesburg Central.
Sadler scored four rushing touchdowns and ran for 284 yards on just 17 carries for the Bucs (3-3, 3-4).
The Raiders slip to 0-6 in the conference and 0-7 overall.
