Donna Sallee has witnessed steady progress since taking over the Bentworth girls basketball program, and she hopes it continues this season.
“Each and every year that I have been head coach, I have seen great improvements in my team,” said the fourth-year coach. “This year, we are definitely going to surprise a lot of teams as they have been working hard and are meshing as a team better this year than in years past.”
The Lady Bearcats, according to Sallee, are shooting for a playoff berth.
“Our goal as a team is to always make the playoffs,” said Sallee. “The girls are setting their goals high this year and are working towards them.”
“Our key to success this year is hard work and always coming up with a loose ball.”
Bentworth returns four starters, including junior wing Grace Skerbetz, a three-year starter. The other three are sophomore point guard Amber Sallee, the team’s leading scorer from last year, senior center/forward Laura Vittone, the team’s leading rebounder a year ago, and senior wing Makenzie Aloe.
“All four of my returning starters are going to be important to our success this year,” Sallee said. “Amber will need to control the tempo of the game, and Laura and Grace will need to the handle communication up on the floor."
Junior forward Sydney Dinardo and sophomore guard Taylor Aubrey are battling for the final starting spot while a pair of freshmen, wing Aubrie Logan and forward Kayla O’Dell, will also see time.
Bentworth is in Section 2-AAA with Brownsville, Charleroi, McGuffey, South Park, Washington and Waynesburg Central.
The Lady Bearcats open their season in the Brownsville Tip-Off Tournament.
