The Belle Vernon boys, playing without Devin Whitlock, opened the PIAA Class AAAA basketball playoffs Tuesday night with a 73-51 victory at Obama Academy.
The win not only advances the Leopards (20-4) to the second round of the state playoffs, but was also coach Joe Salvino's 700th career victory.
Belle Vernon plays WPIAL champion Quaker Valley on Friday in the second round. The Quakers (24-0) defeated Hickory, 67-61.
Whitlock was suspended because of a post-game incident in the Leopards' loss to Montour in the WPIAL semifinals.
The combination of Daniel Gordon and Quinton Martin ably filled the void left by Whitlock's absence.
Gordon finished with a game-high 27 points. He also had five steals and five rebounds. Martin had a double-double with 22 points and 13 rebounds, adding five steals.
Belle Vernon broke open a close game in the second quarter. The Leopards led 14-11 after the first quarter and the lead grew to 35-17 at halftime.
The teams played to a 19-19 draw in the third quarter and Belle Vernon closed out the win with a 19-15 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Belle Vernon converted 14-of-27 foul shots, compared to Obama Academy's 5-of-8.
Bryce Carter led Obama Academy (12-9) with 19 points. Xzavier Rodgers added 13.
