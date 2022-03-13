Belle Vernon boys basketball coach Joe Salvino was pleased with the way his players fought to the bitter end in an 86-75 PIAA playoff loss to undefeated Quaker Valley on Friday night.
“I hope the younger ones see that, and coming into next year in the summer time that we have something to look forward to,” Salvino said.
Salvino returning as coach of the Leopards program for the 2022-23 season isn’t a certainty, however, according to his comments following the Class 4A state clash at North Allegheny High School.
In talking about the great potential of freshman Alonzo Wade, who scored a game-high 24 points for the Leopards, Salvino added, “if I’m around three more years ... if I come back.”
Salvino ended the season with a career coaching record of 700-286 that included a PIAA first-round win at Obama Academy for win No. 700.
Salvino racked up 639 wins in 34 years at Monessen where he won six WPIAL championships and two state titles. He added 61 wins at Belle Vernon which he’s guided to the WPIAL final four the last three years, including an appearance in the district final in 2020.
But he admitted coming back for another season with the Leopards isn’t a done deal.
“That’s in question,” Salvino said. “I’m going to talk to my wife and talk to the athletic director and see where I’m at.”
When asked about possibly ending his career with 700 wins, Salvino said with a smile, “It’s a nice even number.”
Belle Vernon will lose three senior starters to graduation, including 1,000-point scorer Devin Whitlock, but has two highly talented players returning in Wade and Quinton Martin, who will be a junior next season.
For now, whether their coach will be Salvino or someone else is up in the air.
“We’ll see what happens,” Salvino said.
