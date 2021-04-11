Emily Eutsey doubled twice as Southmoreland defeated South Park, 10-5, in a non-section softball game Saturday.
Kaylee Doppelheuer also doubled for the Lady Scotties (5-0) and Madison Brown was the winning pitcher.
Mackenzie Farrier tripled for the Lady Eagles (1-3) who also got doubles from Kristen Mesick and Jordyn Brinker. Kristen Mesick took the loss.
Southmoreland coughed up an early 4-0 lead and trailed 5-4 after five innings before tying the game with a run in the top of the sixth and then surging ahead with five runs in the seventh.
Ligonier Valley 3, Belle Vernon 0 — Maddie Griffin threw a no-hitter to lift Ligonier Valley over visiting Belle Vernon in a non-section game.
Griffin walked four, struck out 16 and also singled for the Lady Rams (4-0) who scored all the runs they would need with two in the first inning.
Losing pitcher Talia Ross pitched well for the Lady Leopards (3-3), allowing no earned runs on four hits with no walks and six strikeouts.
Ligonier Valley’s other three hits were singles by Kailey Johnston, Haley Boyd and Kendall Damurot.
Waynesburg Central 9, Concord Christian (Tenn.) 1 – Waynesburg (4-1) routed Concord Christian in a non-section game at the Ripken Experience at Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
