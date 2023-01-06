The Section 5-AA opening meet between Belle Vernon and Uniontown Thursday night came down to the final relay with the winner securing the victory.
The Red Raiders' Logan Voytish fended off the frantic finish by the Leopards' Nick Reda to touch the wall first in the 400 freestyle relay to the delight of the home crowd for the final deciding points in an 87-82 victory.
Leyton Maust, Parker King and Jacob Schiffbauer gave Voytish a cushion heading into the final 100 yards. Maust held over a one-second lead. King added six seconds to the advantage and Schiffbauer held the lead before giving way to Voytish.
Voytish wasn't about to squander the lead, finishing his leg in 50.49 seconds. Reda closed his laps in 51.35 seconds.
Voytish already had a solid night of work entering the last relay. He joined King, Schiffbauer and Maust for a first-place finish in the 200 medley relay with a WPIAL consideration time of 1:46.54.
The junior finished second to Nick Reda in the 200 freestyle by just .18 seconds with a WPIAL qualifying time of 1:51.91.
"I dropped 2½ seconds in the 200 free," said Voytish.
Voytish finished sixth in the 100 butterfly and seventh in the 200 IM in last year's WPIAL final. He's not sure those will be the two qualifying events this year.
"The 200 IM and 100 butterfly are on the same day. I'm trying to get my backstroke low. It's the next day," explained Voytish. "I want to get my butterfly down to 50 (seconds) and 54 in the back when it's all said and done.
"But, I want to qualify as much as I can to get options."
Maust splashed his way to first place in the 50 freestyle in a consideration time of 23.27 seconds and returned to the pool to win the 100 freestyle in 54.41 seconds for Uniontown (1-0, 5-0). Jacob Schiffbauer and Brody Schiffbauer went 1-2 in the 100 butterfly.
Uniontown coach Ed Yauger commented the final difference was the Red Raiders' fourth-place finishes. Gregory Fox (200 freestyle), David Maroski (200 IM; 500 freestyle), Chase Brumley (50 freestyle), and Maison Claton (100 backstroke) all added two key points for a fourth-place finish.
Reda entered the final race with a pair of first-place finishes. He won the 200 freestyle in a WPIAL qualifying time of 1:51.75 and 100 backstroke in another qualifying time of 54.88 seconds. Nick Reda, along with Jake Wessel, Mason Yeschenko and Tim Reda, placed second in the 200 medley relay for Belle Vernon (0-1, 2-1) in a WPIAL consideration time of 1:48.99.
In addition to Nick Reda's performance, the Leopards' Tim Reda (200 IM, 2:18.58; 500 freestyle, 5:31.33), 200 freestyle relay (1:51.21), and Wessel (100 breaststroke, 1:05.61).
Wessel's time in the breaststroke met the consideration standard. The senior finished second in the 50 freestyle in a consideration time of 23.52 seconds.
Wessel advanced to the state meet in the breaststroke on time after finishing 12th in the WPIAL final. He has already qualified in 50 and 100 freestyles.
Wessel played football until this season and has already signed to play baseball at Penn State Behrend. He's focused on his final year of swimming.
"I didn't play football this year to give me more time to prepare for swimming. I'm two months ahead of time," said Wessel.
That extra conditioning has Wessel looking to drop time in his events. He added swimming against competition helps to lower his times.
"I want to get around 58 seconds in the breaststroke. I'd like to get in the 22s in the 50 free," said Wessel, adding, "It gives me somebody to race. I hope I feed off him and he feeds off me."
Albert Gallatin freshmen Aaron Moccaldi and Landon Eicher both swam for times. Moccaldi finished the 100 butterfly in 1:08.59, while Eicher touched the wall in 1:21.47. Moccaldi finished the 500 freestyle with the second-best time of 5:36.72. Eicher finished the 100 breaststroke in 1:27.65.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.