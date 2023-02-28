In the 59-year existence of the Southmoreland School District, one individual who has had a constant presence in Scotties sports has been Chuck Schmook.
He was the first senior class president of the newly formed jointure in 1964-65 and was elected as the most popular male student by his classmates. As an offensive and defensive lineman, Schmook was also one of seven players selected as WPIAL all-stars from the Scotties’ undefeated football team of 1964.
He also met his future wife, Patti Helkowski, during their senior year. They were married from 1968 through 2004 when she passed away. They had three children, Jeff, John, and Kathy, and six grandchildren.
After graduation, Chuck held several jobs before taking the United States Postal Examination, and beginning a lengthy career that concluded with his retirement from a management position at the Scottdale Post Office in 2007.
He became a licensed PIAA football official in 1979 and added soccer, softball, and baseball to his officiating resume through the years.
Schmook officiated football for 17 years, remained a registered official for 40 years, and became Southmoreland’s scoreboard operator for football and soccer in the 1980s.
Before the renovation of the Alverton stadium, the scoreboard was operated from within a small shed at field level in front of the stadium’s stone wall at the base of the grandstand. Schmook said the shed was near the 30 yard line, creating a difficult sight angle with the visitors’ bench between the shed and playing field.
“You had to stand in the shed and we had to dial up the numbers like a (rotary) telephone,” Schmook said.
Needless to say, he was grateful to move to the press box with more convenient technology when the renovated stadium opened in 1999.
Schmook told a story of a Johnstown player who approached the old shed during a game and asked to use the bathroom. Schmook told him the shed had no bathroom. “I can still remember seeing that player running up the hill to the restroom,” Schmook said with a chuckle.
In later years, Schmook resumed running the clock for soccer, and added basketball and volleyball through the years. He has manned the controls for the Southmoreland Youth Football home games the past two seasons.
He was hard pressed to recall his favorite game, but spoke of a football game against Brownsville on a sweltering September night in 2001 that went to six overtimes. Though Southmoreland lost the game, it tied a state overtime record at the time.
The evening was so humid that no drinks remained to be sold before the game finally ended.
Schmook was also a gifted softball pitcher who played for 17 seasons, threw two perfect games, and pitched against Eddie Feigner’s famous “King and His Court” in an exhibition game against area players at Mount Pleasant High Area School Stadium.
Schmook’s softball knowledge led to working with Southmoreland softball pitchers as an assistant coach for 25 years.
The past three Southmoreland athletic directors have counted on Schmook to schedule officials, the scoreboard crew, and sideline chain operators at various times. He values the many friendships he has made in the press box over several decades.
As Schmook’s grandchildren have grown, he has made time to watch them compete in various sports at Norwin High School. But he always makes certain the games at Southmoreland have full staffing of scoreboard operators and the chain crew.
