Mallory Schreiber scored the golden goal in the second overtime to give Bentworth a dramatic 3-2 victory over host Charleroi in a Section 2-A girls soccer clash Thursday night.
Reagan Schreiber scored both of the Lady Bearcats’ goals in regulation.
The Lady Cougars held a 2-1 halftime advantage but Reagan Schrieber’s second goal forced overtime and set the stage for twin sister Mallory to win it.
“Once Reagan got the second I knew we’d win it even if it went to overtime” Bentworth coach Tyler Hamstra said. “We are a very fit team that all looks like distance runners.”
It was the Lady Bearcats’ third game in four days. They improve to 9-3 overall and 7-3 in the section where they remained tied with Seton LaSalle for second place.
The Lady Cougars fall to 3-8 and 3-6.
