Laurel Highlands’ Nate Schwertfeger finished 31st with a score of 12-over 83 at Champion Lakes Golf Course Tuesday to make the cut in the WPIAL Boys Class AAA Individual Championship first round.
Schwertfeger advances to the final round next week at Allegheny Country Club.
Two local golfers weren’t as fortunate.
Connellsville’s Ethan Rice missed the top 36 cut by one stroke after finishing with 14-over 85. The Mustangs’ Collin Crawford shot 91.
Jefferson-Morgan 265, Albert Gallatin 274 — The Rockets closed the season with a non-section victory against the visiting Colonials at Greene County Country Club.
Brock Bayles was medalist for Jefferson-Morgan (5-10) with 6-over 42. Clay Wilson (50), Jaxon Silbaugh (55), Brendan Wood (59), and Grant Hathaway (59) also scored for the home team.
Hayden Metts was the low man for Albert Gallatin (2-10) with 52. Greyson Jarrett (53), Trent Clemmer (54), Hoyt Bergman (55), and Mikayla Hammond (62) closed out the scoring.
Carmichaels 199, Fort Cherry 212 — The Mikes closed out the regular season with a non-section road victory at Fort Cherry Golf Club.
Mason Lapana led the way for Carmichaels (12-2) with even-par 36. Liam Lohr shot 39. Dustin Hastings carded 40. Dom Colarusso and Patrick Holaren both shot 42. Tucker Whipkey’s 50 was not used.
Alan Tarolli was the low man for the Rangers (11-4) with 37. Sam Schuman and Braden Dombrowski both shot 41.
Belle Vernon (boys) 15, Southmoreland 50; Belle Vernon (boys) 15, Brownsville 50; Belle Vernon (boys) 15, Steel Valley 50; Belle Vernon (girls) 15, Southmoreland 50; Belle Vernon (girls) 15, Southmoreland 50; Belle Vernon (girls) 15, Steel Valley 50 — The Leopards swept a 5-AA meet.
Belle Vernon’s Luke Henderson won the boys race in 17:19. The Lady Leopards’ Tessa Rodriguez finished first in the girls race with a time of 20:41.
Southmoreland’s Lexi Ohler was second to Rodriguez with a time of 20:57.
