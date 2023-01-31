The Southmoreland wrestling team opened the WPIAL Class AA Team Tournament Monday night with a 45-24 preliminary round victory against Carlynton.
The Scotties (8-4) advance to the first round at top-seeded Burgettstown (7-0) on Wednesday.
Faryn DeWitt spotted Southmoreland the early lead at 114 pounds with a pin in 40 seconds.
Carlynton won the next three bouts, but Southmoreland countered with four straight wins.
Kashton Bish (139) and Gabe Kubasky (145) won by fall. Landon Delara received a forfeit at 152 pounds, and Shawn Hollis won a 9-3 decision at 160 pounds.
Southmoreland won three of the final four bouts. Tristan Ice (189) and Mason Neiderhiser (285) won by fall. Micah McGeary received a forfeit at 107 pounds.
Jefferson Morgan 55, Valley 15 -- The Rockets cruised to a victory in the preliminary round of the WPIAL Class AA Team Wrestling Tournament.
Jefferson-Morgan (8-2) advances to a first-round match Wednesday at second seeded Quaker Valley (12-4).
The Rockets opened a 9-0 lead with Connor Pinchok's decision at 114 pounds and Ronin Kramer's pin at 121 pounds.
Hudson Guesman (133) won a forfeit, and Deakyn Dehoet (139) and Grant Hathaway (145) won by fall.
Chase Frameli secured a major decision at 160 pounds. Adam McAnany (189) and Carson Sweeney (107) received forfeits. Levi Heath (215) and Landon Heath (285) won by fall.
Girls basketball
Belle Vernon 56, Southmoreland 34 -- The Lady Leopards remained in the hunt for the Section 3-AAAA title with a road victory at Southmoreland.
Belle Vernon (9-1, 13-6) led 19-8, 34-11 and 45-22 at the quarter breaks.
The Lady Leopards' Jenna Dawson scored a season-high 21 points. Kenzi Seliga finished with 14 points and Farrah Reader added 11. Tessa Rodriguez had eight assists and six steals.
Maddie Moore led the Lady Scots (0-9, 1-18) with 13 points.
Latrobe 76, Connellsville 44 -- The Lady Wildcats put the game away with 29 points in the third quarter for a Section 3-AAAAA home victory.
Hillary Claycomb led the Lady Falcons (0-10, 3-16) with 16 points. Whitney Bobish added 12.
Camille Dominick paced the Lady Wildcats (4-5, 12-7) with 23 points. Josie Straigis finished with 18 points and Carley Berk added 14.
West Mifflin 55, Uniontown 25 -- The Lady Titans held Uniontown to 14 points over the last three quarters for a Section 3-AAAA road victory.
Aziriah Wilson scored nine points for Uniontown (1-9, 1-17).
Emily Beck (15), Tori Carr (12), and Shannon Conley (11) scored in double figures for West Mifflin (6-3, 9-8).
Mount Pleasant 55, Deer Lakes 25 -- Tiffany Zelmore and Riley Gesinski combined for 43 points to lead the Lady Vikings to a Section 3-AAA home victory.
Zelmore finished with a game-high 32 points for Mount Pleasant (4-3, 13-6). Gesinski added 11.
Layne Loper scored 12 points for the Lady Lancers (3-4, 5-14).
Yough 54, Charleroi 38 -- Yough led 34-21 at halftime and then secured the Section 4-AAA win with a 30-17 advantage in the second half.
Laney Gerdich and Hailey Bock shared team-scoring honors for Yough (5-2, 10-8) with 16 points each. Autumn Matthews added 12.
McKenna DeUnger led Charleroi (3-4, 8-8).
South Park 59, Brownsville 18 -- The Lady Eagles cruised to a Section 4-AAA victory against the visiting Lady Falcons.
Brooke Paylo led South Park (5-2, 9-10) with a game-high 12 points. Maddie Graham finished with 11 points.
Ava Clark and Skyler Gates both scored six points for Brownsville (0-7, 5-12).
Waynesburg Central 57, McGuffey 33 -- Josie Horne finished with a double-double to lead the Lady Raiders to a Section 4-AAA home victory.
Horne scored 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for Waynesburg (6-1, 15-2). Kaley Rohanna scored a game-high 19 points. Peyton Cowell pulled down 10 rebounds.
Monessen 63, Jefferson-Morgan 27 -- The Lady Greyhounds kept pace with West Greene atop the Section 2-A standings with a victory over the visiting Lady Rockets.
Madison Johnson and MyAsia Majors shared team-scoring honors for Monessen (6-1, 12-4) with 14 points each. Svetlana Vining scored 11 points and Na'Jariah Carter added 10.
Leighana Gooden and Ava Wood both scored eight points for Jefferson-Morgan (0-7, 0-18).
Avella 58, Mapletown 34 -- The Lady Eagles led 30-14 at halftime on their way to a Section 2-A road victory.
Krista Wilson had a solid game for the Lady Maples (2-5, 6-11) with 17 points, 15 rebounds and six blocks.
Katie Dryer paced Avella (4-3, 9-9) with a game-high 20 points. Syd Strope (19) and Ava Frank (10) also scored double digits.
West Greene 64, Geibel Catholic 47 -- The Lady Pioneers rebounded from their loss to Avella last week with a Section 2-A home victory against the Lady Gators.
The game was tied at 16 after the first quarter and West Greene (6-1, 10-7) led 33-31 at halftime. The Lady Pioneers outscored the visitors in the second half, 31-16, for the win.
Taylor Karvan led the Lady Pioneers with 21 points. Kasie Meek finished with 17 points and Kendra Tharp added 13.
Emma Larkin led Geibel (3-4, 9-10) with a game-high 28 points. Maia Stevenson finished with 10 points.
