The Southmoreland boys wrestling team closed the regular season Wednesday night with a 48-26 non-section victory at Derry.
The Trojans (7-7) won the first four bouts for a 23-0 lead.
Southmoreland (9-5) responded with 36 unanswered points. Kash Bish (133) and Shawn Hollis (160) won by fall. Brady Butts (139), Gabe Kubasky (145), Landon Delara (152), and Tristan Ice (172) all received forfeits.
Jake Govern (215) and Phil Wasmund (285) closed out the victory with back-to-back pins.
Penn Hills 33, Yough 24 -- The Cougars built a 24-6 lead, but the Indians scored the final 27 points for a non-section home victory.
Cole Keller (160) won by fall, and Ian Sarver (172), Raidon Kuroda (189), and Gavin Roebuck (215) all received forfeits.
Ringgold 51, Albert Gallatin 24 -- The Rams returned home with a non-section win against the Colonials.
Ringgold's Finn Mansman (107) and Brennan Ambrose (121) received forfeits. James Holmes had the only decision of the match with his win at 285 pounds.
The Rams' Daniel Versharen (114), Noah Mimidis (133), Jack Duncan (139), Tanner Shawl (152), Jake Conroy (189), and Brayden Wilcher (215) all won by fall.
Albert Gallatin's Logan Nalepka (127), Logan Holbert (145), Makel Darnell (160), and Landon Conroy (172) all had pins.
West Greene 42, Chartiers-Houston 25 -- The Pioneers won a non-section road match without winning a bout.
West Greene's John Lampe (189), Colin Whyte (215), and William Grim (285) received the match-winning forfeits after the Pioneers trailed 25-24 heading into the final three bouts.
Noah Collins (107), Seth Burns (121), Brendan Cole (133), and Parker Smith (145) also received forfeits.
Girls basketball
Bentworth 37, Mapletown 36 -- The Lady Bearcats rallied in the fourth quarter for a non-section road victory.
Bentworth outscored the Lady Maples in the fourth quarter, 16-6, to overcome a nine-point deficit.
Mapletown led 12-10 after the first quarter and 25-13 at halftime. The Lady Maples entered the fourth quarter with a 30-21 lead.
Amber Sallee led Bentworth with 15 points, all on 3-pointers. Grace Skerbetz added eight points.
Krista Wilson had 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for the Lady Maples.
Boys basketball
Washington 86, Waynesburg Central 46 -- The Prexies scored 46 points in the first half and 26 more in the third quarter for a Section 4-AAA road victory.
Rubert Gordon led Washington with a game-high 23 points. Deondre Daugherty finished with 20 points. Zxavian Willis (14) and Isaiah Woods (10) also finished in double figures.
Dane Woods paced the Raiders with 22 points.
Bentworth 66, Mapletown 53 -- The Bearcats finished strong for a non-section victory against the visiting Maples.
Bentworth outscored Mapletown in the fourth quarter, 22-16. The Bearcats led 12-8 after the first half and 30-21 at halftime.
The Bearcats' Landon Urcho had a double-double with a game-high 25 points and 11 rebounds. Chris Harper and Ben Hays both scored 16 points. Harper made four 3-pointers.
Landan Stevenson scored 21 points for the Maples. Cohen Stout added 11.
Women's basketball
Gannon 76, California (Pa.) 65 -- The visiting Knights built a 39-25 halftime lead and held on for a PSAC West Conference victory.
Gannon improves to 15-3 in the conference and 23-3 overall. The Vulcans go to 11-7 in the PSAC West and 15-9 overall.
Samantha Pirosko led Gannon with a game-high 27 points.
Rajah Fink paced California with 18 points. Ciaira Loyd finished with 16 points and Halle Herrington scored 12. Allycia Harris grabbed 10 rebounds and scored nine points.
Penn State Beaver 73, Penn State Fayette 57 -- The visitors outscored the Lady Lions in each quarter for a PSUAC road victory.
Penn State Beaver led 15-14, 33-26 and 55-43 at the quarter breaks.
Daniela Guzman (16), Kyra Seggewiss (16), Kiera Baker (12), Alison Boykin (11), and Makitah Logan (11) all scored double figures for Penn State Beaver.
Penn State Fayette's Taylor McCormick scored a game-high 18 points. Takiah Cheathon finished with 17 points and Daelin Burnsworth added 11.
Grove City 88, Waynesburg 44 -- The Wolverines scored 55 points in the first half for a Presidents' Athletic Conference road victory.
Waynesburg slips to 2-15 in the PAC and 2-20 overall. Grove City goes to 14-3 in the conference and 14-8 overall.
Annika Dansby scored 11 points for Waynesburg. Tori Wesolowski added 10 points.
Grove City's Megan Kallock scored a game-high 14 points. Kat Goetz finished with 13 points and Neveah Ewing added 12.
Men's basketball
Grove City 60, Waynesburg 53 -- The Wolverines outscored the visiting Yellow Jackets in the second half, 30-23, for a Presidents' Athletic Conference home victory.
Waynesburg slips to 3-14 in the PAC and 5-16 overall. Grove City improves to 8-9 in the conference and 10-12 overall.
Waynesburg's Antone Baker scored a game-high 29 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for a double-double. Matt Popeck finished with 12 points.
Chase Yarberough and Jonah Bock both finished with 15 points for Grove City.
California (Pa.) 78, Gannon 54 -- The Vulcans led by 12 at halftime and kept up the pressure over the final 20 minutes for a PSAC West Conference home victory.
California evens its record at 9-9 in the PSAC West and 12-12 overall. Gannon falls to 2-16 in the conference and 2-20 overall.
Cam Polak led the way for the Vulcans with a game-high 22 points. Keith Palek III scored 12 points, Kadyn Hannah finished with 11, and Donald Whitehead Jr. added 10.
Demetrius Mims scored 20 points for Gannon.
Penn State Fayette 72, Penn State Beaver 52 -- Penn State Fayette held an 11-point lead at halftime and pulled away in the second half for a PSUAC home victory.
Penn State Fayette's Jahmere Richardson scored a game-high 22 points. Dominic Boring finished with 14 points. Xavier Boyd had 11 points and Matt Forbes added 10.
Devon Johnson (18), Izaiah Dickerson (16), and Chris Green (10) all finished in double figures for Penn State Beaver.
