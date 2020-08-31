Ben Zimmerman led the way with a 3-over 40 and Clay Sipple shot a 42 as Southmoreland topped host Frazier, 231-247, in a non-section boys golf match at Linden Hall Golf Course on Monday.
Southmoreland’s Austin Goehring and Max Sokol and the Commodores’ Chase Hazelbaker and Noah Usher all shot 47.
Tyler Rollinson and Vinny Ledbetter both shot 55 for the Scoties (1-2) with one of those scores not used.
Rounding out the scoring Frazier (0-1) were Nixon Erdely (49), Nick Sinal (49) and Jay Thompson (55). Jake Lemley’s 59 was not used.
