Southmoreland scored 21 first-half points and held on in the second half Friday night to hand first-year coach Tim Bukowski his first victory with a 28-14 non-conference win at Derry.
Southmoreland's Wyatt Richter opened the scoring at 5:12 of the first quarter on a 13-yard pass from Caden Matthews.
Derry tied the game two minutes later on a 46-yard scoring pass to Damauri Robinson from Blake Revoir. Southmoreland regained the lead with 1:26 left in the quarter on Kaden Keefer's 2-yard run.
The Scotties' lead grew to 21-7 with 2:40 left in the first half on Trey Whetsel's 1-yard run.
After a scoreless third quarter, Whetsel scored his second touchdown of the game on a 12-yard run with 9:30 left in the game. Revoir hit Robinson on a 43-yard scoring pass with 7:17 remaining to close the scoring.
Matthews completed 10-of-15 passes for 154 yards. Ty Keffer caught a team-high five passes for 102 yards. Whetsel ran for 59 yards on 10 carries.
Revoir completed 11-of-25 passes for 168 yards and ran for 66 yards on 10 carries. Robinson caught four passes for 91 yards.
McKeesport 14, Belle Vernon 6 -- The Tigers scored 14 points in the first half to defeat the visiting Leopards in non-conference action.
Anthony Boyd accounted for both first-half touchdowns on a 6-yard run in the first quarter and 54-yard interception return in the second quarter. Boyd carried the ball 16 times for 164 yards.
Belle Vernon (1-1) scored in the fourth quarter on Chase Ruokonen's 93-yard touchdown reception from Braden Laux. Laux completed 7-of-13 passes for 118 yards. Ruokonen caught three passes for 100 yards.
Franklin Regional 40, Connellsville 0 -- The visiting Panthers built a 31-0 halftime lead and cruised in the final 24 minutes for a non-conference victory.
Franklin Regional's Roman Sarnic had touchdown passes of 65 and 11 yards, and had scoring runs of 5 and 45 yards. He completed 7-of-13 passes for 118 yards. Zach Bewszka led all rushers with 194 yards on 17 attempts.
California 60, Waynesburg Central 7 -- The Trojans scored 48 points in the first half on their way to a non-conference win against the visiting Raiders.
California's Spencer Petrucci had touchdown runs of 19 and 17 yards in the first half, and caught scoring passes of 42 and 1 yard from Jake Layhue.
Layhue scored on a 23-yard run. He carried the ball eight times for 72 yards and completed 9-of-14 passes for 119 yards.
Zack Geletei had touchdown runs of 6 and 14 yards, and led the Trojans with 132 yards rushing on just nine carries. He also caught three passes for 56 yards.
Malachi Peak scored on a 2-yard run and Aidan Lowden returned an interception 47 yards for a touchdown for California.
Mount Pleasant 50, McGuffey 28 -- Robbie Labuda scored three touchdowns and kicked six extra points to lead the Vikings to a non-conference road victory.
Labuda scored on runs of 13, 7 and 4 yards, and finished with 148 yards rushing on 15 carries.
Lane Golkoski was also tough on the ground with 151 yards on nine carries and a 9-yard touchdown run.
The Vikings' Cole Chatfield completed 7-of-14 passes for 176 yards. Tyler Reese was his top receiver with four catches for 133 yards and a 63-yard touchdown.
Leechburg 56, Bentworth 0 -- The Blue Devils were tough at home for a non-conference victory over the visiting Bearcats.
Braylan Lovelace scored four rushing touchdowns and gained 183 yards on the ground for Leechburg. Jayden Floyd ran for two touchdowns and three for another.
Elizabeth Forward 42, East Allegheny 7 -- The Wildcats scored the first touchdown and the Warriors responded with 42 unanswered points for a non-conference road victory.
Zion White threw touchdown passes to Zach Boyd (17, 18, 55) and Keilly Rush (17). White completed 14-of-23 passes for 206 yards. Boyd caught six passes for 135 yards.
The Warriors' Johnny Dinapoli had touchdown runs of 3 and 19 yards, and finished with a game-high 108 yards rushing on 16 carries.
Yough 14, Charleroi 0 -- Gavin Roebuck scored both touchdowns to carry the Cougars to a victory over visiting Charleroi.
Roebuck scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter and had a 12-yard scoring run in the third quarter. He carried the ball 18 times for 81 yards.
Fort Cherry 48, Beth-Center 22 -- The Rangers put the game away with 20 points in the fourth quarter for a non-conference win against the visiting Bulldogs.
Matt Sieg scored on runs of 8, 8 and 25 yards. He also threw touchdown passes to Braydon Cook (5) and Nashaun Sutton (18). Sieg completed 16-of-22 passes for 221 yards and gained 125 yards rushing on 14 carries.
Beth-Center's Jonah Sussan scored on runs of 15 and 1 yard, and finished with 62 yards rushing on 13 carries. Domonik Revi completed 7-of-11 passes for 137 yards. Ethan Varesko had two receptions for 72 yards, including a 49-yard touchdown pass.
