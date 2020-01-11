The combination of Southmoreland's defense and Riley Comforti's offense led the Scotties to a 62-29 Section 4-AAA victory Friday night over visiting Brownsville.
Southmoreland (2-3, 3-10) took control of the game early with a 13-8 lead after the first quarter. The lead extended to 33-16 at halftime and the Scotties put the game away with a 19-1 advantage in the third quarter.
Comforti provided most of the offense in the first half, scoring 17 points in the second quarter and 29 in the first half. He finished with a game-high 32 points. Zach Cernuto added 11 points, scoring nine in the third quarter.
Ayden Teeter led the Falcons (1-4, 4-7) with 14 points.
