Southmoreland took an early lead and cruised to a 55-36 Section 4-AAA victory over Brownsville on Tuesday at Brownsville Area High School.
The Scotties (6-4, 9-11) had a 13-5 lead after the first quarter, and extended their advantage at halftime to 22-12. Southmoreland had a 19-18 edge in the third, and outscored the home team, 14-6, in the fourth period.
The Scotties’ Riley Comforti scored a game-high 20 points, and teammate Brandon Peterson added 15. Southmoreland’s Zach Cernuto chipped in with 14.
Nick Seto had 14 points for the Falcons (2-9, 7-12).
