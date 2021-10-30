Southmoreland scored 21 points in the fourth quarter Friday night to clinch an Interstate Conference playoff berth with a 28-14 victory at South Park.
The Scotties (7-3) finish second in the conference with a 4-2 record. The Eagles finish 2-4 in the conference and 2-7 overall.
Anthony McGovern had a hand in all three touchdowns in the fourth quarter. He hit Josh Bass for a 31-yard touchdown pass at 9:36 to tie the game at 14-14. Govern ran for a 10-yard score at 4:58 for the lead and added a 3-yard insurance touchdown at 2:28.
Govern ran for 89 yards on 17 carries and completed 14-of-20 passes for 141 yards. Bass caught five passes for 66 yards.
The Scotties' Isaac Trout opened the scoring on a 4-yard run at 6:24 in the first quarter. Harper Conroy's 10-yard touchdown pass to Jack Sudduth three minutes later tied the game.
Adam Johnson gave the Eagles the lead at 2:18 of the third quarter when he gathered up a mishandled pitch and raced 40 yards to the end zone.
Johnson ran for 66 yards on 13 carries. Conroy completed just 3-of-16 passes for 60 yards.
Interstate Conference
Southmoreland 7-0-0-21 -- 28
South Park 7-0-7-0 -- 14
First Quarter
S: Isaac Trout 4 run (Jake Kaylor kick), 6:24
SP: Jack Sudduth 10 pass from Harper Conroy (Kaden Kostelnik kick), 2:39
Third Quarter
SP: Adam Johnson 40 fumble return (Kaden Kostelnik kick), 2:18
Fourth Quarter
S: Josh Bass 31 pass from Anthony McGovern (Jake Kaylor kick), 9:36
S: Anthony McGovern 10 run (Jake Kaylor kick), 4:58
S: Anthony McGovern 3 run (Jake Kaylor kick), 2:28
Records: Southmoreland (4-2, 7-3), South Park (2-4, 2-7).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.