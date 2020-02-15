MT. LEBANON — Southmoreland had its chances early on against Beaver Falls on Friday but the Scotties were unable to capitalize, and the Tigers eventually caught fire and went on to a 70-59 WPIAL Class AAA first-round boys basketball playoff win at Mt. Lebanon High School.
Beaver Falls (14-7) missed shot after shot and turned the ball over several times in the first quarter, but still was able to pull out to a 10-5 lead.
The game's only tie was at 2-2 after an opening basket by the Tigers' Noah Vaughn, and two free throws by the Scotties' Riley Comforti.
The Tigers built a 5-2 lead before Comforti's rebound basket cut the lead to 5-4. But the Scotties would get no closer than three points the rest of the night.
Michael Conley's free throw made it 11-5 at the outset of the second quarter, but Zach Cernuto drove to score and sank a free throw to cut the lead to 11-8.
A rebound basket by Kal Hauser, and five straight points by Conley built the Tigers' lead to 18-8 before Brandon Peterson scored for the Scotties.
After the lead reached 28-16, Southmoreland (11-12) put together an eight-point run as Zane Montgomery sank a 3-point basket and Comforti made two free throws cut the advantage to 28-21 at halftime, and Comforti opened the second half with a three-point play to cut the lead to 28-24.
The Scotties cut the lead to four twice more in the quarter on a pair of baskets by Montgomery at 30-26 and 32-28.
Minutes later, Cernuto's free throw cut the margin to 36-29 with 3:59 left in the quarter.
But Peterson drew his fourth foul a few seconds later, and the Tigers began to dominate and the boards in going on a 15-6 run that widened the lead to 51-35 after three quarters.
The teams traded points for most of the fourth quarter, with Comforti scoring 16 of his game-high 33 points, and the Scotties closed with a 12-6 run that sliced a 64-47 lead down to 11.
Southmoreland coach Frank Muccino agreed that the Tigers' board domination was one of the keys to the outcome.
"We missed a bunch of (early) layups, and we knew that if we couldn't hold our own on the boards, we would have a tough night. Once Brandon went out (with four fouls), the lead went from seven to around 20," Muccino said.
"As the game went on they wore us out, especially up front with their big guys. We played hard to the end, and we lost to a good basketball team."
He praised the team's resolve during the regular season.
"It would have been real easy when we were 2-10 to pack it in and call it a lost season," Muccino said. "But we won nine out of 11 games, counting this loss."
Montgomery was next behind Comforti in scoring, just missing double figures with nine points. Vaughn led Beaver Falls with 23 points, Conley added 12, and Hauser scored 11.
