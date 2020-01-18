Elizabeth Forward's fourth-quarter rally fell one point short Friday night as visiting Southmoreland held on for a 53-52 non-section road victory.
The Scotties (6-10) led 20-14 after the first quarter and 30-23 at halftime. The visitors' lead increased to 41-32 at the end of the third quarter.
The Warriors (3-10) outscored Southmoreland in the final eight minutes, 20-12.
Brandon Peterson scored a game-high 25 points in the victory. Riley Comforti added 17.
Chase Whatton led Elizabeth Forward with 15 points. Pat Filson scored 14 and Evan Lewis added 11.
Non-section
Southmoreland 20-10-11-12 -- 53
Elizabeth Forward 14-9-9-20 -- 52
Southmoreland: Brandon Peterson 25, Riley Comforti 17. Elizabeth Forward: Chase Whatton 15, Pat Filson 14, Evan Lewis 11. Records: Southmoreland (6-10), Elizabeth Forward (3-10).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.