The Southmoreland defense and special teams produced two turnovers in the final two minutes of the game Friday night and hung on for a 28-20 non-conference victory at Derry.
The Trojans (1-3) advanced to the Southmoreland 14-yard line with under 1½ minutes remaining, but Trey Whetsell intercepted a deflected pass to kill the drive.
Derry forced a punt, but the ball deflected off a Trojan player and was recovered by the Scotties, who then ran out the clock to preserve the win.
Mason Basinger's 13-yard touchdown pass from Zach Cernuto with 4:25 left in the game and Andrew Rodriguez's point-after gave the Scotties (2-2) an eight-point lead.
Cernuto also had touchdown passes of 5 yards to Anthony Govern and 65 to Basinger. Noah Phillips plunged in from two yards for the Scotties' other touchdown.
Cernuto led Southmoreland completed 19-of-28 passes for 270 yards and finished with a team-high 61 yards rushing on 16 carries. Basinger caught four passes for 107 yards. Govern finished with six receptions for 49 yards.
Nick Detore completed 15-of-30 passes for 175 yards, an 11-yard touchdown pass and an interception. He also scored a 4-yard rushing touchdown and finished with 90 yards on the ground. Sam Jones caught six passes for 86 yards.
Non-conference
Southmoreland 7-14-7-0 -- 28
Derry 7-6-7-0 -- 20
First Quarter
D: Matt McDowell 4 run (Chance White kick), 7:15
S: Anthony Govern 5 pas from Zach Cernuto (Andrew Rodriguez kick), 3:02
Second Quarter
D: Nick Detore 2 run (pass failed), 8:19
S: Mason Basinger 65 pass from Zach Cernuto (Andrew Rodriguez kick), 7:30
S: Noah Phillips 2 run (Andrew Rodriguez kick), 2:05
Third Quarter
D: Amari Ram 11 pass from Nick Detore (Chance White kick), 7:47
S: Mason Basinger 13 pass from Zach Cernuto (Andrew Rodriguez kick), 4:25
Records: Southmoreland (2-2), Derry (1-3).
