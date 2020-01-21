Southmoreland won again Tuesday night, this time it was a 73-66 victory at Beth-Center in Section 4-AAA action.
The Scotties improve to 4-3 in the section and 7-10 overall, while the Bulldogs slip to 1-6 and 5-10.
Southmoreland led 20-12 after the first quarter and 37-26 at halftime. Beth-Center fought back in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 54-47.
The teams played to a 19-19 tie in the fourth quarter.
Riley Comforti scored a game-high 28 points for Southmoreland. Brandon Peterson finished with 19 points and Zach Cernuto added 13.
Beth-Center received 18 points from Cameron Palmer and Kamden Studnicki, and 11 points from Easton McDaniel. Studnicki's total was a career high.
