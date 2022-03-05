PITTSBURGH — Southmoreland’s Henry Miller fell short of his gold medal-winning goal Thursday, finishing second in the 100 butterfly.
The junior was focused on successfully defending his title in the 100 breaststroke in Friday’s WPIAL Class AA Swimming & Diving Championships, and with a little spur from Mount Pleasant’s Joseph Gardner, was able to do so.
Miller touched the wall in 57.04 seconds, a mere .40 seconds ahead of Gardner, for his second-straight district gold medal in the event. He nearly broke the meet record, falling just short of the time to beat, 56.99 seconds.
“(Thursday’s butterfly) was a good race. I still dropped time,” Miller said of his mindset entering the second day of the WPIAL meet. “I knew I had a good time (in the breaststroke) and I knew Joseph was close to me.”
The two set the pace throughout the two laps with Miller gaining a slight edge in the third 25 yards. Miller held on to the advantage until he touched the wall first.
This isn’t the first time Miller fell just shy of a WPIAL record.
“The last two years I just missed the WPIAL record,” said Miller, adding, “I’m very happy with the way it turned out.”
Elizabeth Forward’s Kaden Faychak placed sixth in the breaststroke in a time of 1:02.49.
Laurel Highlands senior Kole Friel had an eventful two days, capping his final WPIAL meet Friday with a fifth-place finish in the 500 freestyle (4:48.25) and a fourth-place finish with CJ Soltis, Dean Schiffbauer and Ian Hamilton in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:16.92. He was also sixth in the 200 IM and fifth with the 200 medley relay on the first day.
“It was much faster this year,” Friel said of the times. “Some of my times were not the best, but when the states come I’ll be kicking in good times.”
Hamilton finished seventh in the 100 backstroke with a time of 54.54 seconds.
Mount Pleasant’s David Mutter was fifth in the 100 freestyle in 48.11 seconds. The Vikings closed the meet with a fifth-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:17.36.
Ringgold’s Benjamin Carpeal was eighth in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:59.38 and teammate Andrew Noll placed eighth in the 100 backstroke in 56.06 seconds.
Belle Vernon’s Nick Reda placed fourth in the 100 backstroke with a time of 54.28 seconds.
