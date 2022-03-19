Southmoreland’s Henry Miller was the fastest swimmer in the 100 butterfly prelims Friday morning, and the junior was also the fastest swimmer in the afternoon final to win his first gold medal at the PIAA Class AA Swimming & Diving Championships at Bucknell University.
Miller touched the wall in 49.83 seconds to be the only swimmer to break 50 seconds in the race. The junior had a 50-yard split time of 22.79 seconds.
Miller also was the only swimmer in the prelims to crack 50 seconds, finishing in 49.76 seconds. He had an opening lap of 23.04 seconds.
Joseph Gardner pulled Mount Pleasant into the lead after the breaststroke leg in the 200 medley relay, but Cathedral Prep controlled the final two legs to win the gold medal in 1:34.88.
Gardner, David Mutter, Logan Snively and Joe Barrick won the silver medal in 1:34.88. The Vikings had the third-fastest time in the prelims, finishing in 1:38.41.
Gardner won the 50 freestyle ‘B final’ in 21.84 seconds to finish ninth. Mutter finished second in the 100 butterfly ‘B final’ and 10th overall with a time of 51.97 seconds.
Laurel Highlands’ Ian Hamilton, Kole Friel, CJ Soltis and Dean Schiffbauer tied for seventh in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:39.52. The Mustangs were eighth in the prelims with a time of 1:40.20.
Uniontown’s Logan Voytish, Jacob Schiffbauer, Dalton Grimes and Parker King placed 26th in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:46.21, slightly slower than their seed time of 1:45.89.
Voytish edged Friel in the 200 IM with the Uniontown sophomore placing 18th overall with a time of 2:02.63. Friel touched the wall in 2:03.10. Voytish was 30th in the 100 butterfly in a time of 55.31 seconds, slower that his seed time of 53.62 seconds.
Soltis was 28th in the 100 butterfly with a time of 54.39 seconds. His seed time was 54.39 seconds.
Hamilton placed third in the ‘B final’ of the 200 freestyle and 11th overall with a time of 1:45.86. Hamilton led at the 50-, 100- and 150-yard splits. He placed ninth in the prelims with a time of 1:46.44.
Mount Pleasant’s Snively, Brendan Korpiel, Matthew Koch and Barrick placed 23rd in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:34.24.
Belle Vernon’s Nick Reda finished 27th in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:50.73. His seed time was 1:49.14.
Ringgold’s Benjamin Carpeal finished 32nd in the 200 IM with a time of 2:10.98. The Rams’ Andrew Noll, Tyler George, Bryan Nguyen and Gionni Traeger was 28th in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:35.50.
Elizabeth Forward sophomore Kaden Faychak was 22nd in the 50 freestyle with a time of 22.72 seconds, slightly slower than his seed time of 22.24 seconds. Teammate Garrett Vietmeier placed 23rd in Class AA diving with 87.65 points. Susquehannock’s Max Pflieger won the gold medal with 412.75 points.
