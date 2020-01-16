Southmoreland closed out the Section 3-AA (2B) schedule Wednesday night with a 41-18 victory over visiting Frazier.
Southmoreland (5-1, 12-3) enters next week's team playoffs as the second-place team from subsection 2B. Frazier slips to 0-5 in the section and 0-9 overall.
The Scotties' Henry Miller (132) and Tyler Constantine (170) won by forfeit.
Southmoreland's Austin McBeth (160), Bret Huffman (220), Dakota Kaylor (106), and Tristan Ice (113) all won by fall. Nick Yeskey (152) won by technical fall.
Frazier's Joseph Maczko secured a decision at 182 pounds and Jacob Thomas won by technical fall at 120 pounds. Kullen McCoy (195) and Dylan Slebodnik (285) won by fall.
