Southmoreland had the final run in a game of surges as the Scotties closed out their regular season Friday night with a 57-43 Section 4-AAA victory over visiting Frazier.
The Scotties close with an 8-4 section record and overall mark of 11-11. The Commodores (4-17) finish with a 2-10 section record and close out the regular season Monday at Geibel Catholic.
Frazier cut its deficit to three points early in the fourth quarter, but Southmoreland responded with a 10-point run to take control of the game for good. The Scotties controlled the fourth quarter, 21-13.
"Southmoreland went on a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter and we didn't recover," said Frazier coach Zach Keefer.
Frazier led 15-8 after the first quarter, only to have the Scotties pull into a 29-20 halftime lead. The Commodores sliced three points off their deficit to trail 36-30 after three quarters.
"It was a game of runs. We fought back for the lead at halftime, and they fought back and got it to three early in the fourth quarter," said Southmoreland coach Frank Muccino. "The game was a microcosm of our season. At times, we lose our calm, our cool, and it takes awhile to get it back. Once we regained it, we're okay.
"I think it's a confidence thing. It takes awhile for them to settle."
"The problem was we played 3½ quarters of good basketball. We need four quarters against a good team, especially on the road in a hostile environment," said Keefer. "I'm proud of our kids' effort."
Southmoreland's Riley Comforti finished with a game-high 28 points. Brandon Peterson added 10.
Owen Newcomer led the Commodores with 11 points. Josh Skotnicki added 10.
The regular season-ending victory was the ninth in the final 10 games for Southmoreland.
"We're playing our best basketball at the end of the year. That's what you want. We were 2-10 and Washington beat us by 31 points," explained Muccino. "We had to decide if we were going to pout or going to band together and work, and dig ourselves out of the hole.
"I'm proud of our kids."
Keefer lauded the closing run by Southmoreland, saying, "That's a prime example of don't quit, don't give up, and good things happen. It's a credit to Frank. His team is well-coached and disciplined."
While the Scotties await word of the playoff opponent and site, the Commodores close out the year on the road Monday against a familiar foe.
"We can redeem ourselves at Geibel. It will be a tough match, an old time rivalry. The kids know each other. They're playing well and going to the playoffs," said Keefer. "It will be a fun game to be a part of."
Section 4-AAA
Frazier 15-5-10-13 -- 43
Southmoreland 8-21-7-21 -- 57
Frazier: Owen Newcomer 11, Josh Skotnicki 10. Southmoreland: Riley Comforti 28, Brandon Peterson 10. Records: Frazier (2-10, 4-17), Southmoreland (8-4, 11-11).
