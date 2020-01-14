Southmoreland's fourth-quarter rally was the difference Tuesday night as the Scotties returned home from Frazier with a 54-49 Section 4-AAA victory.
Southmoreland (3-3, 4-10) outscored the Commodores in the fourth quarter, 19-9.
The Scotties led 15-10 after the first quarter, but Frazier (0-5, 0-12) led 26-25 at halftime and 40-37 after three quarters.
Riley Comforti led the way for Southmoreland with a game-high 30 points. Brandon Peterson added 13.
Luke Santo scored a team-high 14 points for Frazier and Joshua Skotnicki added 13.
