Southmoreland scored the final three touchdowns of the game Thursday night to rally for a 35-20 non-conference road victory over Perry Traditional Academy.
Perry pulled out to a 20-14 lead with 1:32 left in the first half, but the Scotties (2-1) answered 29 seconds later when Travon Lee found JJ Bloom open on a halfback option pass for a 29-yard touchdown. Jake Kaylor added the extra point for a 21-20 halftime lead.
Southmoreland added to its lead on Anthony Govern's 28-yard touchdown pass at 10:29 of the third quarter. The visitors added a touchdown at 4:33 of the fourth quarter on Govern's 5-yard run.
The Scotties scored the first two touchdowns of the game in the first quarter.
Govern found Isaac Trout open for a 34-yard touchdown pass at 8:39 of the opening quarter. Jeffrey Johnson powered into the end zone from three yards at 2:04 for a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.
Ahmad Errington had a hand in all three Perry touchdowns on a 5-yard run, 19-yard touchdown pass to Tyrese Fearby and 74-yard scoring pass to Nate Cutler.
Govern led the Scotties with 70 yards rushing on 15 carries. He completed 6-of-11 passes for 128 yards. Trout caught three passes for 74 yards.
Errington ran for 79 yards on 13 carries and completed 15-of-27 passes for 220 yards. Fearby had six receptions for 70 yards.
Boys golf
Connellsville 225, Ringgold 269 — Ethan Rice was medalist in the Falcons’ Section 2-AAA victory over the visiting Rams at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
Rice finished with 7-over 42 as the Falcons improved to 2-3 In the section and 4-3 overall. Aidan Kosisko and Rylan Keslar both shot 46, and Cooper Gray and Evan Means finished with 47.
Clay Benson was the low man for the Rams (1-4, 2-5) with 47. Matt Wagner (56), Dylan Callaway (48), Mike Wagner (62), and Nate Lawrence (56) rounded out the scoring.
Laurel Highlands 228, Albert Gallatin 243 -- The Colonials' Matt Karpeal was medalist, but the Mustangs returned home from Duck Hollow Golf Club with a Section 2-AAA victory.
Karpeal finished with an even-par 35.
Megan Joyce was the low golfer for Laurel Highlands (3-2, 3-2) with 6-over 41. Nate Schwertfeger (51), Hunter Bosley (42), Colin Crawford (49), and Darren Dunn (45) rounded out the scoring for the Mustangs. Ethan Butter's 55 was not used.
Greysen Jarrett (52), Nate Jackson (51), Jackson Myers (53), and Trent Clemmer (52) also scored for Albert Gallatin (0-5, 0-6). Hayden Metts' 55 did not count.
McGuffey 219, Bentworth 268 -- The Highlanders went on the road to Chippewa Golf Club for a Section 4-AA victory over the Bearcats.
Caleb Hancher was medalist for McGuffey (3-2, 3-2) with 4-over 39. Jake Ross (44), Faith Chapman (46), Hannah Shingle (45), and Logan Crowe (45) also scored for the Highlanders.
Nathan Coski and Aaron Woodhouse both shot 48 for Bentworth (1-5, 1-7). Ross Skerbetz (51), Cody Baldauf (59), and Gianna Brown (62) rounded out the scoring.
Frazier 232, Charleroi 239 -- The Commodores had the edge at home on Linden Hall Golf Course for a Section 8-AA win over the Cougars.
Nixon Erdely had medalist honors for Frazier (2-0, 2-1) with 3-over 40. Jay Thompson (43), Dylan Roebuck (47), Dylan Kielbach (47), and Kacie Lombard (50) rounded out the scoring for the Commodores. Noah Usher's 53 was not used.
Colton Palonder was the low man for Charleroi (2-3, 3-3) with 45. Will Wagner (50), Nick Summers (47), Niko Rongus (48), and Elliot Lenhart (49) also counted in the final score. Brad McIlvaine's 57 did not count.
Waynesburg Central 197, Beth-Center 234 -- The Raiders rebounded from their first loss of the season with a Section 8-AA road victory over the Bulldogs at Chippewa Golf Course.
Evan Davis led the way for Waynesburg (3-1, 4-1) with an even-par 35. Dawson Fowler shot 39. Hudson Pincavitch (40), Braden Benke (41), and Matt Ankrom (42) rounded out the scoring. Mason Switalski's 48 was not used.
Chase Malanoski was the low man for Beth-Center (1-3, 2-4) with 42. JJ Paternoster (47), Blake Shashura (48), Gianna Peterson (49), and Alton Carrigan (48) also counted in the Bulldogs' final tally. Blake Henry's 55 did not count.
Girls golf
Connellsville 210, Indiana 214 -- The Lady Falcons returned to the win column with a Section 3-AAA road victory at Indiana Country Club.
Maddy Kinneer once again led Connellsville with a 5-over 41. Abby Tikey (59), Paiton Ulery (58), and Gabby Miller (52) also counted in the winning total. Maddie Johnson's 75 was not used.
Ally Conrad (47), Jenny Todd (49), Hope Cook (53), and Emily Teacher (65) scored for Indiana.
Girls volleyball
Albert Gallatin 3, Yough 0 -- The Lady Colonials swept past the visiting Lady Cougars for a Section 3-AAA victory.
Albert Gallatin (2-0, 2-0) won by the scores, 25-11, 25-17, 25-8.
Elizabeth Murtha (7 aces, 4 digs, 9 kills), Emma Eckert (2 aces, 20 assists), DJ Thomas (3 aces, 6 kills), Laney Wilson (13 kills), Kennedy Felio (14 assists) and Courtlyn Turner (2 blocks, 4 kills) all had noteworthy performances for the Lady Colonials.
Frazier 3, Charleroi 1 -- The Lady Cougars put up a fight, but the Lady Commodores won the final two sets for a Section 3-AA home victory.
Frazier (2-0, 2-0) opened with a 25-17 win. Charleroi tied the match with a 25-21 victory in the second set.
Frazier regained the lead by taking the third set, 27-25, and secured the victory with a 25-21 fourth set.
Jensyn Hartman led the Lady Commodores with 17 kills. Gracen Hartman controlled the offense with 31 assists. Molly Yauch had a strong defensive game with 16 digs, and Grace Vaughn finished with 14 service points.
Carmichaels 3, Southmoreland 0 -- The Lady Mikes needed only three sets for a Section 3-AA victory over the visiting Lady Scots.
Carmichaels (2-0, 2-0) swept to victory by the set scores, 25-16, 25-22, 25-19.
The Lady Mikes' Kendall Ellsworth had a double-double with 16 service points and 21 assists. Beth Cree also had a double-double with 13 kills and 10 digs. Carlee Roberts finished with 10 digs, and Macie Kraynak had 14 service points and three aces.
Southmoreland goes to 1-1 in the section and overall.
Waynesburg Central 3, Brownsville 1 -- The Lady Raiders won the final two sets for a Section 3-AA victory over the visiting Lady Falcons.
Waynesburg (2-0, 2-0) took the first set, 25-14, but Brownsville tied the match by winning the second, 25-15. The Lady Raiders then closed out the match with 25-22 and 25-11 set wins.
Waynesburg's Sarah Stephenson finished with 21 kills and four aces. Lily Rush dished out 25 assists. Morgan Stephenson had five digs and Paige Jones added four.
Mapletown 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0 -- The Lady Maples returned home with a Section 2-A win over the Lady Rockets.
Mapletown (2-0, 2-0) won by the scores, 25-15, 25-9, 25-15.
Macee Cree had 30 assists and eight digs. Krista Wilson had a nice all-around performance with four aces, 20 kills, and seven digs. Taylor Dusenberry finished with 11 kills, and Ella Menear had 13 digs.
Jefferson-Morgan is 1-1 in both the section and overall.
California 3, Avella 2 -- The Lady Trojans won the final two sets to rally for a Section 2-A win over the visiting Lady Eagles.
Avella won the first set, 25-15, and California tied the match with a 25-12 win in the second set.
The Lady Eagles regained the lead in the third set after winning, 26-24. The Lady Trojans secured the win by taking the final two sets, 25-23 and 15-10.
Gianna O'Brien led California with 10 kills. Gianna Grill finished with 15 assists. Jenna Dixon had 14 assists. Jordyn Cruse led with 19 digs.
Ringgold 3, Chartiers Valley 2 -- The Lady Rams regrouped after letting a 2-0 lead slip away and dominated the fifth set to earn a Section 2-AAA win over visiting Chartiers Valley.
Ringgold won by scores of 25-18, 25-13, 16-25, 23-25 and 15-6.
Sisters Aubrey Siwula and Aleah Siwula combined for 54 digs for the Lady Rams, who also got seven blocks apiece from Zoey Mundorff and Lacey Kalinowski.
Girls tennis
Ringgold 5, McGuffey 0 -- The Lady Rams opened the Section 2-AA schedule with by shutting out visiting McGuffey.
Ringgold (1-0, 2-1) dropped only one set in the win.
Rebecca McIntosh lost only one game at No. 1 singles. Julia Corey dropped two games at No. 2 singles, as did Alexis Davis at No. 3 singles.
Emily Beuchel and Elizabeth Talaga lost their first set at No. 1 doubles, but won the final two sets, 6-3, 6-3. Caitlyn Demshak and Lilly McArdle completed the shutout by taking No. 2 doubles in straight sets.
Girls soccer
Bentworth 4, East Allegheny 1 -- The Lady Bearcats had a strong showing against a Class AA team for a non-section victory.
Tessa Charpentier led Bentworth with two goals. Taylor Leonetti and Alexa Leonetti scored a goal apiece.
Boys soccer
Bentworth 10, California 0 -- Three players combined on a shutout and Jerzy Timlin netted a hat trick in the Bearcats' Section 4-A victory over the visiting Trojans.
Landon Urcho, Christian Hete and DJ Hays combined to make four saves.
Bentworth (2-0, 3-1) led 6-0 at halftime.
Tanner Kinney scored two goals, and Ryan Colbert, Brendan Taylor, Hete, Urcho and John Scott all scored one goal apiece. Taylor had a team-high three goals, while Urcho and Scott set up two goals each.
Charleroi 7, McGuffey 1 -- Eben McIntyre followed up a five-goal performance in the Cougars' season-opening win at Mount Pleasant with another four goals against visiting McGuffey in a Section 3-AA match.
McIntyre now has 106 career goals.
Joel Chambers added a pair of goals for Charleroi (2-0) and Bryce Large also scored.
Ringgold 2, Washington 0 -- Shane Seiler and David Molisee each scored a goal to lift the Rams over the visiting Prexies in a Section 3-AAA match.
Freshman goalkeeper Aidyn Whaley earned the shutout for Ringgold.
Both teams are both 1-1 overall and in section play.
