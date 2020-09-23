Brandon Moore broke a scoreless tie with 7:18 remaining as host Southmoreland blanked Brownsville, 2-0, in a Section 3-AA boys soccer clash on Tuesday night.
The Scotties (1-2, 1-3) got an insurance goal from Andrew Rodriguez with 5:51 left.
Davey Timko stopped 10 of 12 shots for the Falcons (0-5, 0-5) who have lost twice by one goal and twice by two goals. Brownsville hosts Charleroi on Thursday.
