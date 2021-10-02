Anthony Govern threw for one touchdown and ran for another Friday night in Southmoreland's 41-0 non-conference home victory over Derry.
Govern hit Isaac Trout for a 13-yard touchdown pass with four minutes left in the third quarter and ran 22 yards for a score two minutes later. Govern completed 8-of-15 passes for 138 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. He also ran seven times for 42 yards.
Trout caught three passes for 40 yards and Trevell Clayton had three receptions for 61 yards.
Noah Phillips opened the scoring for the Scotties (4-2) on a 1-yard run three minutes into the game. Jeffrey Johnson added a 15-yard scoring run a couple minutes later.
Tray Whetsel picked up a fumbled snap at his 25-yard line and raced 75 yards for a touchdown with just 15 seconds left in the half.
Lily Wasmund closed the scoring when she powered into the end zone from a yard with 5:49 left in the game.
Non-conference
Derry 0-0-0-0 -- 0
Southmoreland 14-7-14-6 -- 41
First Quarter
S: Noah Phillips 1 run (Jake Kaylor kick), 9:20
S: Jeffrey Johnson 15 run (Jake Kaylor kick), 7:36
Second Quarter
S: Tray Whetsel 75 fumble return (Jake Kaylor kick), :15
Third Quarter
S: Isaac Trout 13 pass from Anthony Govern (Jake Kaylor kick), 4:12
S: Anthony Govern 22 run (Jake Kaylor kick), 2:14
Fourth Quarter
S: Lily Wasmund 1 run (kick failed), 5:49
Records: Derry (0-5), Southmoreland (4-2).
