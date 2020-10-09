Zach Cernuto had two touchdown passes Friday night in Southmoreland's 24-0 victory at Yough in an Interstate Conference game.
The Scotties improve to 2-2 in the conference and 3-2 overall. The Cougars go to 0-4 in the conference and 1-4 overall.
Cernuto hit J.J. Bloom on a 44-yard scoring pass two minutes into the second quarter and found Isaac Trout open for a 27-yard touchdown pass about four minutes later.
Cernuto completed 9-of-17 passes for 118 yards. He also led Southmoreland with 77 yards rushing on 12 carries. Trout and Anthony Govern both caught three passes for 35 yards.
Andrew Rodriguez hit a 26-yard field goal and Anthony Stewart added a 50-yard touchdown run.
Yough quarterback Gamal Marballie completed 10-of-24 passes for 121 yards and three interceptions. Tarek Crosby carried the ball 14 times for 73 yards and caught five passes for 56 yards. C.J. Waldier also caught five passes for 65 yards.
Interstate Conference
Southmoreland 0-17-0-7 -- 24
Yough 0-0-0-0 -- 0
Second Quarter
S: J.J. Bloom 44 pass from Zach Cernuto (Andrew Rodriguez kick), 10:00
S: Isaac Trout 27 pass from Zach Cernuto (Andrew Rodriguez kick), 6:16
S: Andrew Rodriguez 26 FG, 1:23
Fourth Quarter
S: Anthony Stewart 50 run (Andrew Rodriguez kick), 8:47
Records: Southmoreland (2-2, 3-2), Yough (0-4, 1-4).
