Southmoreland’s Isaac Trout, Gracie Spadero and Ray Hribal won silver medals Saturday at the WCCA Track & Field Championship held at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.
Trout finished second in the triple jump with a top effort of 41-0. Hribal was second in the shot put with a top throw of 48-9 and fourth in the javelin (150-1).
Spadero placed second in the javelin (106-0) and was seventh in the shot put (32-10½).
Southmoreland’s Jake VanArsdale won bronze in the 110 high hurdles (16.64), was fourth in the 300 intermediate hurdles (44.68), and placed sixth in the triple jump (38-8½).
The Scotties’ JJ Bloom (8, 100, 11.88; 5, 200, 23.94; 4, long jump, 18-11¼) had three top-8 finishes.
Belle Vernon’s Luke Henderson (5, 1,600, 4:50.65), Ryan White (7, 300 intermediate hurdles, 47.22), 1,600 relay (8, 3:54.19), and 3,200 relay (6, 8:55.83) placed in the top eight.
Yough’s Levi Gebadlo (8, 1,600, 4:52.45), Nick Gunther (4, discus, 131-0), and Hunter Bakewell (3, javelin, 154-7) all had top-8 finishes.
Mount Pleasant’s 400 relay (7, 47.63) placed in the top eight.
Southmoreland was eighth in the team standings with 37 points.
The Lady Scots’ Olivia Cernuto had a solid performance in her first county meet, placing in the 100 (8, 13.54), 200 (7, 28.15), long jump (3, 16-4), and triple jump (4, 34-8½).
Southmoreland’s Makayla Slack (4, 100, 13.57) and Alexis Jacobs (3, shot put, 36-8¼; 7, 96-9) had top-8 finishes.
Greensburg C.C.’s Ella Zambruno was fifth in the 100 in 13.50 seconds and eighth in the 200 with a time of 28.21 seconds.
Belle Vernon’s Viva Kreis (4, 3,200, 12:30.14), Sienna Steeber (8, 100 high hurdles, 18.57), 400 relay (5, 53.86), 3,200 relay (6, 10:30.90), Francesca Scaramucci (3, high jump, 5-1), Gianna Anderson (6, long jump, 16-1; 7, triple jump, 34-0), and Lily Shahan (5, javelin, 98-10) finished in the top eight.
Mount Pleasant’s 1,600 relay (8, 4:48.49), Tiffany Zelmore (5, discus, 99-1), Kennedy Rogers (6, discus, 98-6), and Olivia Stone (6, javelin, 96-10) all had top-8 finishes.
The Lady Scots placed seventh in the team standings with 28 points.
