Tristan Scott's extra point was the difference Friday night as Frazier held on for a 7-6 victory at Chartiers-Houston in Century Conference action.
Jimmy Sadler gave the Bucs (2-2, 2-3) the lead in the first quarter on a 50-yard punt return. However, the point-after was missed.
Kenny Fine tied the game on a 5-yard run in the third quarter, and Scott made the all-important point after. Fine led the Commodores (3-1, 3-2) with 129 yards rushing on 28 carries.
Century Conference
Frazier 0-0-7-0 -- 7
Chartiers-Houston 6-0-0-0 -- 6
First Quarter
CH: Jimmy Sadler 50 punt return (kick failed)
Third Quarter
F: Kenny Fine 5 run (Tristan Scott kick)
Records: Frazier (3-1, 3-2), Chartiers-Houston (2-2, 2-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.