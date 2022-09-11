Ethan Hartley and Matt Burkholder scored goals in the second half to lift visiting Charleroi to a 2-0 victory Saturday at McGuffey.
Second half goals lift Cougars past McGuffey, 2-0
Sunday, September 11, 2022 6:02 PM
Ethan Hartley and Matt Burkholder scored goals in the second half to lift visiting Charleroi to a 2-0 victory Saturday at McGuffey.
Girls soccer
McGuffey 5, Charleroi 1 — The Lady Highlanders scored four goals in the second half to rally past visiting Charleroi.
The Lady Cougars’ McKenna DeUnger tied the match with 23:17 remaining in the first half.
Hannah McDonald and Lydia Henderson both scored two goals in the second half. Malia Burt scored McGuffey’s goal in the first half.
Mount Pleasant 3, Elizabeth Forward 1 — Morgan Gesinski’s hat trick led the Lady Vikings to a non-section victory.
Rylin Bugosh, Sofia Gonofsky and Maggie Piper assisted on the goals for Mount Pleasant (4-0).
Ringgold 2, Baldwin 0 — Abbey Whaley and Imani Arnold scored in the second half to rally the Lady Rams to a non-section victory.
Ringgold improves to 6-2 overall.
