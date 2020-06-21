A second West Virginia football player has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, according to the WVU Department of Intercollegiate Athletics.
The department announced on Saturday the student-athlete will enter a self-isolation period for the next 14 days.
The first confirmed case of a Mountaineer football player testing positive was revealed last Monday, the day players who had tested negative began voluntary workouts.
“As part of the department’s health and safety protocol, contact tracing procedures were initiated and identified additional football student-athletes who could have been exposed to the virus by this player,” WVU said in a news release Saturday concerning the second positive test. “Those additional student-athletes will also be mandated to self-quarantine per the department’s plan.”
WVU said it is adhering to current CDC guidelines for containing and stopping the spread of the coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.