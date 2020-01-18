Bishop Canevin remains undefeated in Section 2-A action following a 59-40 victory over West Greene on Friday at West Greene High School.
The Crusaders (7-0, 12-3) had a 12-5 lead after the first quarter, and after a 15-11 advantage in the second quarter, led, 27-16, at halftime. Bishop Canevin outscored the Pioneers, 21-11, in the third. West Greene (4-3, 5-7) had a 13-11 edge in the fourth.
The Crusaders’ Dom Elliott led the game in scoring with 22 points. Bishop Canevin’s KeVaughn Price put in 13.
The Pioneers’ Ben Jackson and Corey Wise scored 13 points apiece.
