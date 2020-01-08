Penn Hills had four players in double figures and remains undefeated in Section 1-AAAAA play following a 76-52 victory over Albert Gallatin on Tuesday at Albert Gallatin.
The Indians (4-0, 8-2) had a 25-16 lead after the first quarter, and extended their advantage to 44-27 at halftime after outscoring the Colonials, 19-11, in the second. Penn Hills had a 16-12 edge in the third and a 16-13 advantage in the fourth.
Albert Gallatin’s Dylan Shea was the game’s leading scorer with 19 points, and teammate Nate English added 11.
The Indians’ Kyree Mitchell had 18. Ed Daniels (16), Daemar Kelly (12) and Deandre Mitchell (11) rounded out the scoring leaders for the visitors.
The Colonials (2-2, 4-7) are at Gateway (3-1, 5-5) on Friday in section play at 7:30 p.m.
