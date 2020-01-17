Seton LaSalle remains undefeated in Section 2-AAA play after a 58-45 victory over Beth-Center on Thursday at Beth-Center High School.
The Lady Rebels (8-0, 11-3) had a nine-point lead (13-4) after the first quarter, but the Lady Bulldogs (2-5, 6-6) fought back to cut the deficit to 20-16 at halftime with a 12-7 advantage in the second period.
Seton LaSalle outscored the home team, 25-14, in the third to push its lead to 45-30 heading into the fourth. Beth-Center had a 15-13 edge in the final period.
The Lady Rebels had four players in double figures, as Sarah Merlina led the way with 17 points. Chloe Lestition had 15, and Emma Walsh and Vanessa Hudson added 10 points apiece.
The Lady Bulldogs’ Olivia Greco had a team-high 15 points. Beth-Center’s Maddy Hunyady added 14 and Anna Sloan chipped in with 10.
