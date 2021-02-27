Waynesburg Central’s quest for a section title fell just short in a 45-44 loss at South Park in girls basketball action Friday night.
The Lady Raiders (9-2, 12-5) could’ve clinched at least a share of first place in Section 2-AAA with a victory.
The Lady Eagles (8-0, 10-2) led 8-5 after the first quarter, Waynesburg led 24-20 at halftime and the hosts led 37-30 after three quarters. The Lady Raiders out-scored South Park 14-6 in the final frame but came up one point short.
Clara Paige Miller led Waynesburg with a game-high 18 points, including one 3-pointer, and Kaley Rohanna hit a pair of 3-pointers in scoring 16 points.
Kendall Albert and Maddie Graham led the Lady Eagles with 16 an 12 points, respectively.
McGuffey 45, Brownsville 33 -- Emma Seto poured in a game-high 25 points but it wasn’t enough as visiting Brownsville fell to McGuffey in a Section 2-AAA game.
The Lady Highlanders (6-5, 6-6) led 11-8, 22-14 and 32-24 at the breaks.
Keira Nicolella led McGuffey with 12 points and Abby Donnelly 11 points.
The Lady Falcons fall to 1-9 in the section and 1-10 overall.
Washington 53, Bentworth 26 – Cass Lewis racked up a game-high 34 points as visiting Washington topped the Lady Bearcats in a Section 2-AAA game.
Washington (6-5, 8-8) led 16-6, 32-16 and 49-18 at the quarter breaks.
Kyla Woods added 13 points for Bentworth (0-10, 1-16).
Courtney Ambrose scored nine points for the Lady Bearcats.
Boys basketball
Monessen 50, East Allegheny 49 – Chas Mrlack’s jump shot as time ran out swished through the net to give the Greyhounds a dramatic non-section victory over visiting East Allegheny.
Kody Kuhns led Monessen (10-7) with 13 points and Mrlack tallied 12 points.
The Greyhounds jumped out to an 18-11 advantage in the first quarter but the Wildcats (1-12) held the hosts to four points in the second frame to grab a 24-22 halftime edge and led 39-37 after three periods.
Monessen out-scored EA 13-10 in the fourth quarter.
Amari Lucky led East Allegheny with 19 points, Mikey Smith followed with 15 and Nico Pugliano added 11.
