Laurel Highlands didn't generate much yardage on offense in its clash with crosstown rival Uniontown on Friday night.
That doesn't matter much when you have Rodney Gallagher and are able to take advantage of great field position.
Gallagher scored five touchdowns as the Mustangs cashed in numerous times when their offense was handed a short field and the result was a 50-6 victory in a Week 0 matchup at Mustang Field.
Gallagher, now at wide receiver after spending last season as LH's quarterback, pulled in four touchdown passes from Johnny Duke and returned a fumble for a score on defense as the Mustangs opened with a win for the second year in a row.
"It's a great start to my senior year but that's what I expect out of myself every night I come on the field," Gallagher said. "I'm just going to play my heart out and do whatever I need to do to make sure my team wins."
The Mustangs only had 101 total yards on offense and were actually out-gained by the Red Raiders, who had 174 yards. But LH didn't have to move the ball that far to score as their five touchdown drives were 32, 3, 7, 35 and 19 yards.
Two of Laurel Highlands' scores were set up by blocked punts and another came after a botched snap when Uniontown was in punt formation.
"We didn't help ourselves on special teams," Red Raiders coach Keith Jeffries said. "You can't give good teams and good players short fields like that. We've got to work on it and get a lot better in that area and just get the kids to understand that part of the game is just as important as offense and defense."
Duke completed all but one of his six passes for 56 yards and the four scores to Gallagher while splitting time at quarterback with C.J. Soltis, who connected on five of 12 throws although for only four yards.
Antwan Black led the Mustangs' ground game with 41 yards and a touchdown on just three carries.
Laurel Highlands also got highlight-reel plays from Hunter Kooser, who returned a kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown, and Harry Radcliffe, who nailed a school-record 53-yard field goal.
"Rodney is Rodney but a lot of different guys stepped up today, a lot of different guys made plays," LH coach Rich Kolesar said. "We've got good depth on this team so it could be anybody's night."
The game was delayed just under an hour due to lightning with 8:12 left in the first quarter not long after the Mustangs' Brad Smith partially blocked a punt to set up Black's 32-yard touchdown run on the next play for a 7-0 lead.
"That was tough because I felt we had a lot of momentum before we went into that lightning delay," Gallagher said.
"We let the kids keep it pretty loose in the locker room, just kind of relaxed a little bit," Kolesar said. "As it approached time to come back out then we amped it back up."
Uniontown's defense played well early on with the exception of Black's run. Laurel Highlands' three other possessions of the opening quarter resulted in two punts and a turnover on downs.
"That first quarter we came out full of enthusiasm," Jeffries said. "The kids executed everything as we game-planned it."
The botched punt snap occurred early in the second quarter and gave the Mustangs the ball on the Uniontown 3-yard line with Duke tossing a three-yard TD pass to Gallagher two plays later to make it 13-0.
Two plays after that Gallagher scooped up a Red Raiders' fumble forced by Leland Layhue and pranced 14 yards into the end zone for a 19-0 advantage.
"It was a great play by Leland Layhue," Gallagher said. "I celebrated with him because it was his play. As soon as he stripped him I hurried in and picked it up. We practice that and I feel if you can do it in practice you can translate that into the game."
Gallagher set up another Laurel Highlands score when he returned a punt 18 yards midway through the second quarter. That along with a Uniontown penalty set LH up at the Red Raider 7 and Duke tossed a touchdown pass to Gallagher on the next play for a 26-0 lead.
Both teams were flagged heavily with Laurel Highlands drawing 150 yards in penalties and Uniontown 100.
"You know everybody's all hyped up about this game," Gallagher said. "It's a rival game. Every time we play each other you know it's going to get rowdy."
Neither coach was pleased to see numerous unsportsmanlike conduct flags being thrown.
"It's a rivalry game but it's still unacceptable," Kolesar said. "We talked to our kids all week about it and we're going to continue to address that next week."
"You kind of expect some of that in this game with the rivalry we have," Jeffries said. "The kids were fired up but we didn't keep our composure as well as I would've liked to have seen. We'll hopefully learn from this lesson."
Uniontown put together a 12-play drive late in the second quarter, its longest of the night, but came up empty as time ran out in the half.
The Red Raiders got on the scoreboard with 8:15 left in the third quarter when Tavian Richardson lofted a 29-yard touchdown pass to Kadrian McLee to make it 26-6.
"We were trying to get Kadrian involved in the action and we saw an opportunity," Jeffries said. "Tavian stood in there and threw it well."
Despite the one big play, Kolesar was happy with his team's defensive effort.
"I was really proud of our defense," Kolesar said. "They played great across the board. There are some things we need to fix but the defense was very impressive."
Uniontown booted the ensuing kickoff away from Gallagher but that strategy backfired. Kooser fielded the ball at the 24, swept to his right, following blocking by Gallagher, and raced down the sideline for a touchdown to put LH ahead 33-6.
Keondre DeShields helped set up the Mustangs' next touchdown when he caught a 32-yard pass from Duke at the Uniontown 3 despite double coverage by the Red Raiders. Duke then tossed a short pass to Gallagher who fought threw three Uniontown defenders into the end zone for a 40-6 lead.
Andrew Molyneaux blocked a low punt on Uniontown's next possession to give Laurel Highlands the ball at the Red Raider 19. Black ran for nine yards to the 10 and Duke whipped a pass to Gallagher who raced into the end zone for his fifth and final touchdown of the game to make it 47-6.
Radcliffe wrapped up the scoring with his record-breaking boot.
"I thought it was only going to be like about a 35-yard field goal then we had another penalty," Radcliffe said. "Once I saw we got moved back that far I said well OK, I can make this. I just cleared my head and went up and kicked it. Got a good snap from Kaden Friel and a good hold by C.J. Soltis. I was in disbelief, 53 yards, school record, it's crazy, it's surreal."
The Red Raiders threatened to score a second TD in the final seconds when Cameron Jackson broke a 38-yard run to the LH 11 but time ran out before Uniontown could run another play.
Jackson led the Red Raiders with 68 yards on the ground and Richardson gave the Mustangs fits at times with his scrambling ability which led to 59 rushing yards.
"Tavian did a good job in his first varsity action at quarterback, especially finding some running room," Jeffries said. "At times we looked really good but then at times we looked very bad, too. We've got a lot of work to do to get better in the long run."
Gallagher wasn't completely satisfied with his team's performance either.
"There's room for improvement," Gallagher said. "We've still got a lot of things that we need to clean up."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.