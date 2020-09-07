Andy Sepsi Jr. was part of a family steeped in football tradition, so it was inevitable that he would follow in his father’s footsteps and play football.
Sepsi’s father, Andrew Sepsi, a longtime Cal U associate professor of biology, was also the Vulcan head baseball coach and an assistant football coach under Ted Nemeth from 1950 through 1960. A standout football player and scholastic coach, he was inducted into the Mid-Mon Valley Athletic Hall of Fame in 1996. Younger brother Alan was profiled recently with a Memory Lane column and was an outstanding player who went on to star at California State Teachers College, now California University of Pa.
“My dad started coaching me when I was five years old to some degree,” Sepsi said. “Charlie Slick, who was an assistant coach for my dad at Brownsville, lived with us for awhile, and he loved me and my brother and he had a lot to do with my development in baseball and football. Every Halloween for as long as I can remember I had a football uniform on.”
Sepsi was an outstanding four-sport athlete at Brownsville High School in the 1950s. He excelled in football, baseball, basketball and track.
Brownsville had a great football tradition.
“I knew all about the tradition and the great players,” Sepsi said. “Great coaches like Carl Aschman, Earl Bruce and then my dad.”
Brownsville was very competitive when Sepsi was playing under coach Warner Fritsch. In 1953 when Sepsi was a sophomore the Brownies were 6-4 and handed Uniontown its only loss, 14-7. They posted an outstanding 9-1 record in 1954, the lone blemish being a 19-7 loss to Duquesne. They played that game without star Buck Grover who had a fractured wrist and missed the first three games of the season.
Clairton won the 1954 Class AA WPIAL championship on Gardner points. Brownsville was WPIAL Champs as measured by Penn State professor Roger Saylor’s rankings even though they had suffered the loss to Duquesne. Brownsville captured the 1954 Big Six Championship.
In Sepsi’s senior campaign in 1955 Brownsville went 7-2-1. The defeats came at the hands of Monessen, 19-0, and Uniontown, 6-0. The Brownies tied Charleroi, 12-12.
Looking back, Sepsi points to the 14-7 win over Uniontown in 1953.
“That was my coming out party,” Sepsi opined. “I got an awful lot of publicity out of that game and that’s kind of where it started. That 1953 season laid the groundwork for the great 1954 season and we had some great players. We had five guys that got big-time scholarships. I went to Pitt, Dick Guseman went to West Virginia, Grover and Wayne Gemas went to Clemson and Steve Garban went to Penn State.”
Sepsi scored one touchdown as a sophomore. His junior season he led the Big Six in scoring with 63 points on 10 touchdowns and three extra points. As a senior Sepsi was fourth in Big Six scoring with 52 points on eight touchdowns and four extra points.
“1954 was a great season for me personally,” Sepsi said.
Sepsi took down some hardware during his high school football career. He was First Team All Fayette County as a junior and a senior, All Big Six as a junior and a senior and All WPIAL as a junior and a senior. He was also named to the Wigwam Wiseman All American team and played in the Wigwam Wiseman All Star football game in Memphis, Tennessee, on Aug. 15, 1956. Sepsi was on the East squad that lost to the Billy Cannon-led West All Stars, 23-7.
“I never dwell too much on awards,” Sepsi said.
Sepsi had a lot of respect for his old Brownsville football mentor Fritsch.
“He was a very good football coach,” Sepsi stated.
Sepsi was part of some very good Brownsville baseball squads. He batted .500 in 1955 and .400 in 1956 as an outfielder.
Brownsville had not won a baseball section title since 1941. Sepsi was on the team that ended that streak in 1953. The Brownies lost to California in the WPIAL playoffs as Wayne Campbell out-dueled Ron Forsythe and beat Brownsville 4-2.
The Brownies were Section 20 champs in 1954 and fell to Charleroi 1-0 in the WPIAL playoffs. Cougars ace Adam Vlanich tossed a four-hitter and recorded 10 strikeouts. Brownsville won the Section 20 title in 1956, but Charleroi again ousted the Brownies from the playoffs, downing them 2-1.
“We had great baseball teams,” Sepsi said. “We were always a factor in the WPIAL playoffs. We had an abundance of kids that turned out to be minor league prospects. Paul Redzanic was one, he was a year behind me and signed with the Boston Red Sox. I played with Dave Columbia who signed with the New York Giants. We were very competitive. We had great pitching with Grover and Gemas. I was a good baseball player. I don’t think I got any attention for baseball because everybody knew I was going to play football.”
Sepsi also played basketball.
“We weren’t very good in basketball,” Sepsi said. “I remember I had a 24-point game against Redstone on Dec. 2, 1955 in a 65-42 win. Basketball wasn’t my best sport.”
On the track squad Sepsi ran the 100 and 220.
“I ran track for Jack Henck and he was very good,” Sepsi said. “I would run track and then I would go back with the baseball team and play. I wasn’t the fastest in the world, but at that time I ran a 10.3 100-yard dash.”
When he graduated from Brownsville in 1956 Sepsi was a highly sought after recruit.
“I had Purdue on my list at first,” Sepsi explained. “I dropped them and I was just interested in Pitt and Notre Dame. Jack Wiley, who was a Pitt assistant, was a great recruiter. He lived in my house. I couldn’t tell him no.”
Sepsi made a splash on the Pitt freshman team and received a big build up when he joined the varsity in 1957. But things never panned out for Sepsi with the Panthers. He was on Pitt teams coach by John Michelosen that went 4-6 in 1957, 5-4-1 in 1958 and 6-4 in 1959. He played, but never really got the chance to live up to his great potential. His career stats for the Panthers were 46 rushing attempts for 133 yards.
“I was disappointed on how my career turned out at Pitt,” Sepsi lamented. “I was their No. 1 recruit. When I went to Pitt I was a fullback (in high school). I was a hard-nosed fullback, and I get down there and they made me a halfback because I was the fastest one on the team, and I had to play left corner back on defense. I’m not a corner back and the first couple years, I had mononucleosis one year, and then I got my knee ligaments torn, so that didn’t help me as far as getting any speed. I was starting at times and other times I wasn’t. I’m very disappointed, I’m a better football player than the way I performed at Pitt.”
Sepsi graduated from Pitt Dental School. He served in the Army from 1964 to 1966. He set up a dental practice in Brownsville. Sepsi had to give up his dental practice because of neck and back problems and eventually had major problems with his left arm. He left his practice in 1990. Sepsi moved to Florida and lived in Naples and then St. Augustine.
Now 82, Sepsi resides in Grove City, Ohio with his second wife Joan. Sepsi has two adopted children from his first marriage, Andrea and Tim.
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Tuesday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
