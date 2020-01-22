Serra Catholic totaled 53 points in the first half Tuesday night on its way to a 70-26 Section 2-AA victory over visiting Carmichaels.
The Eagles improve to 7-1 in the section and 9-6 overall. The Mikes go to 1-7 in the section and 7-9 overall.
Jayden Brooks led Serra Catholic with 22 points.
Al Cree scored 10 points for the Mikes.
