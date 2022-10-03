The “carrot” for boy golfers in Class AA this fall was the opportunity to play Oakmont Country Club in the final round of the WPIAL Individual Golf Championship.
The opportunity was realized by 11 local golfers with Brownsville junior Daniel Sethman entering the final round Tuesday with a share of the lead.
Sethman and Derry’s Hunter Jurica both shot 4-over 74 in the first round of the championship at Hannastown Golf Club, and will be the final twosome off the tee at 12:32 p.m.
Uniontown junior Logan Voytish bogeyed his final hole in the first round or he would’ve also had a share of the lead. Voytish and South Park’s JP Tusai will tee off at 12:24 p.m.
Belle Vernon’s Rogan Maloney and Mount Pleasant’s Ryan Karfelt are the twosome that goes off the tee eight minutes before Voytish. Maloney sits two strokes off the leaders, while Karfelt trails by three shots.
Carmichaels’ Liam Lohr (78), Dustin Hastings (82), and Mason Lapana (86), Frazier’s Nixen Erdely (80), Belle Vernon’s Jordan Mocello (82) and Seth Tomalski (84), and Evan Bower (85) are also in the final round field.
The 11 golfers are not only looking to make the podium Tuesday, but also seeking one of the 18 berths into the PIAA Championship to be held at Penn State University’s Blue and White courses on Oct. 17 and 18. The qualifiers must not finish over 100 in the final round.
Geibel Catholic senior Claire Konieczny trails Quaker Valley’s Eva Bulger by four strokes entering Tuesday’s WPIAL Girls Class AA Individual Golf Championship final round Tuesday at Valley Brook Country Club.
Bulger, the three-time WPIAL champion, shot 80 last week at Youghiogheny Country Club, while Konieczny finished with 84.
Greensburg Central Catholic’s Izzy Aigner sits in third place with 85.
Beth-Center’s Gianna Peterson (93), Waynesburg Central’s Avery Davis (100), and Mount Pleasant’s Alliston Tepper (110) also advanced to the final round.
The top nine places (out of 16 golfers) in Class AA, provided the golfer does not shoot over 100 in the final round, advance to the state championship.
Laurel Highlands senior Nate Schwertfeger was the only Class AAA golfer to advance from the first round. Schwertfeger shot 83 and trails Central Catholic’s Rocco Salvitti by 12 shots entering Thursday’s final round at Allegheny Country Club.
The top 14 boys in Class AAA, as long as they don’t shoot over 100 in the final round, advance to the state final.
Elizabeth Forward freshman Mya Morgan looks to extend her season with a WPIAL medal in the Class AAA girls final round at Valley Brook Country Club. Morgan shot 82 in the first round at Youghiogheny Country Club and trails South Fayette’s Marissa Malosh by seven strokes.
Seven of the 27 girls in the final round advance to the state final.
