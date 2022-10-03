Sethman shares lead in WPIAL championship

Jim Downey | Herald-Standard

Brownsville’s Daniel Sethman hits his tee shot on the 11th hole at Hannastown Golf Club in WPIAL Class AA Boys Individual Golf Championship first round on Monday, Sept. 26.

 Jim Downey | Herald-Standard

The “carrot” for boy golfers in Class AA this fall was the opportunity to play Oakmont Country Club in the final round of the WPIAL Individual Golf Championship.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.