Matthew Sethman fired 1-under 36 and his brother Daniel shot 40 to lead Brownsville to a 235-253 home victory at Carmichaels Golf Club Tuesday afternoon against visiting Beth-Center in Section 3-AA action.
Ben Vojacek finished with 48 as the Falcons improve to 2-1 in the section. Rylan Johnson (54) and Trent Wible (57) closed out the scoring rounds. Ava Roland’s 57 was not used.
Karson Keys led Beth-Center (0-4, 1-5) with 44. Luke Amon (45), Sonya Peterson (49), Parker Amos (55), and Nick Wrenshaw (60) also counted in the final score. Jordan Lowman’s 62 did not count.
Waynesburg Central 219, Jefferson-Morgan 233 — The Raiders rebounded from Monday’s loss to McGuffey with a Section 3-AA road victory at Greene County Country Club.
The Rockets (2-1, 3-1) held the lead after the first foursome finished. Brock Bayles and Urijah Teasdale, who shared team scoring honors, both shot 42 for a combined score of 84. The Raiders’ Braden Benke (43) and Derek Turcheck (48) shot 91.
The Raiders (2-1, 3-1) turned the match around when the next group completed its round.
Joe Kirsch shot a medalist round of 4-over 40 and Chase Phillips finished with 47 to pick up seven strokes on the home team. Clay Wilson (46) and Brendan Wood (48) combined to shoot 94.
Dom Benamati wrapped up the victory with 41. Aidan Titus’ 51 did not count. The Rockets’ Jaxon Silbaugh shot 55. Grant Hathaway’s 57 was not used.
Carmichaels 198, Bentworth 270 — The Mikes rolled to a Section 3-AA victory at Carmichaels Golf Club against the visiting Bearcats.
Liam Lohr was medalist for Carmichaels (3-0, 3-0) with 1-over 38. Mason Lapana finished with 39 and Dustin Hastings shot 40. Patrick Holaren and Dom Colarusso both shot 41.
Ross Skerbetz was the low man for Bentworth (0-4, 0-4) with 45. Blake Reed (61), Wyatt Snyder (58), Sam Wade (51), and Jacob Burt (55) also counted in the final score.
Laurel Highlands 178, Ringgold 262 — The Mustangs posted the round of the early season for a Section 2-AAA victory at Rolling Green Golf Course against the Rams.
Laurel Highlands (2-0, 3-0) didn’t count a score over 40 with Hunter Bosley’s 4-under 32 securing medalist honors. Austin Koposko and Jaden Ringer both shot 35. Colin Crawford finished with 37. Tyler Cook shot 39. Connor Kalich’s 47 did not count.
Dylan Callaway led Ringgold (0-1, 0-2) with 1-under 35. Brice Kowall finished with 40.
Connellsville 206, McKeesport 309 — Ethan Porreca and Copper Gray both shot 3-over 38 to lead the Falcons to a Section 2-AAA victory at Pleasant Valley Golf Club over the visiting Tigers.
Christian Firestone finished with 41 for the Falcons (1-1, 3-1). Eli Armstrong (42) and Hunter Konieczny (47) closed out the scoring round. Derek Routzahn’s 48 was not used.
Caleb Smith was the low golfer for the Tigers (0-2, 0-2) with 62.
Trinity 204, Albert Gallatin 248 — The Hillers returned home from Duck Hollow Golf Club with a Section 2-AAA road victory against the Colonials.
Brock Carrigan had medalist honors for Trinity (1-0, 1-1) with 4-over 39. Ryan Walther, Logan Daniels and George Coyle all shot 41. Tyler Johnson finished the scoring with 42.
Caeden Williams was the low golfer for Albert Gallatin (1-1, 1-2) with 43. Hayden Metts (45), Mikayla Hammond (46), Tyler Felio (53), and Paityn Stout (61) rounded out the scoring. Brooke Snyder’s 64 didn’t count.
Mount Pleasant 219, Greensburg Salem 234 — The Vikings had a solid performance at Norvelt Golf Club for a Section 2-AA home victory over the Golden Lions.
Ryan Karfelt had the low round of the match with 4-over 40. Aydan Gross and Colin Hayes both shot 43 for Mount Pleasant (3-0, 3-0). Ryan McKula (46) and Nico Pisula (47) closed out the scoring. Tanner Frye’s 51 did not count.
Mike Kingerski was the low golfer for Greensburg Salem (2-1, 2-1) with 46.
Belle Vernon 201, Frazier 231 — The Commodores’ Nixen Erdely shot the medalist round, but the visiting Leopards were solid throughout the lineup for a Section 8-AA road victory at Linden Hall Golf Course.
Erdely shot even-par 36 for Frazier (0-2, 0-3). Dylan Keilbach shot 45. Aidan Hardy (47), Eli Cernuska (48), and Travis Smith (55) rounded out the scoring. Trey Whitehead’s 63 wasn’t used.
Seth Tomalski and John Belissimo paced the Leopards (2-1, 2-1) with 39. Seth Tomalski shot 40, Jordan Mocello had 41, and Landon Vaccaro finished with 42. Rogan Maloney’s 44 did not count.
