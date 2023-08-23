Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 86F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.