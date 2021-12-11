HILLER -- Brownsville girls basketball coach Patty Columbia knew her team was going to rely heavily on senior star Emma Seto this season.
That was the case for most of the first half when Seto poured in 16 of the host Lady Falcons' 21 points against Geibel Catholic at Falcon Fest on Friday night.
Columbia got a pleasant surprise in the second half, though. Seto was shut out in the third quarter yet Brownsville still outscored the Lady Gators 17-4 in the frame on its way to a 49-12 victory.
Seto finished with a game-high 20 points but got plenty of back-up from Meghan Velosky, who hit a pair of 3-pointers in scoring 14 points, and Zhariah Reed, who contributed seven points.
"It was very nice to see other people step up," Columbia said. "We've been doing a shooting drill, trying to get these other kids encouraged, and Meghan Velosky shot the lights out in the third quarter. That was very exciting for us."
Velosky scored the first basket of the game off the opening tip won by Seto, who then reeled off the next six points as Brownsville jumped out to an 8-0.
Maia Stevenson got the Lady Gators on the board with a short jump shot but Seto scored the final four points of the quarter, including a driving bucket with two seconds left for a 12-2 lead.
Seto dropped in the first bucket of the second period before Morgan Sandzimier countered with a basket for Geibel and Stevenson followed with a 3-pointer to make it 14-7.
Velosky drained a 3-pointer, A'zyia Dade fed Seto for a layup and Seto swished a pair of free throws as Brownsville closed the half on a 7-1 run to take a 21-8 advantage at intermission.
"Seto is a great athlete," first-year Geibel coach Sara Larkin said. "We tried to take her out of the game but she's big and she's physical."
"Emma definitely carried us in the first half and we talked about it at halftime," Columbia said. "We said, look, what they're planning right now is to maybe double or triple team Emma and you girls have got to come out and make it happen. And they did."
Geibel scored four of the first six points of the third quarter as Alex Caldwell made a jump shot and two free throws sandwiched around a basket by Velosky to get the Lady Gators within 11.
The Lady Falcons would dominate the rest of the way, ending the game on a 26-point run despite Seto being limited to four points in the second half.
Velosky and Reed each hit a 3-pointer in the third period and accounted for all 16 of their team's points.
Olivia McCracken, Stephanie Morris and Lillian McCracken also got on the board in the fourth quarter as Brownsville pulled away.
"I'm proud of the other kids," Columbia said. "They came out and made a statement. Zhariah's shots weren't going in most of the night but she's smart and very talented, they're going to fall.
"We got everybody in and almost everybody scored so they're happy. I was a little bit concerned about our rebounding but overall I was pleased with our performance."
Larkin, who was an assistant coach at Albert Gallatin before coming over to coach the Lady Gators, was encouraged by what she saw in a team that went 0-12 last season and failed to reach the 12-point mark in eight of those games.
"I'm happy with their performance," Larkin said. "I only have seven but these girls are dedicated, they work hard and they are so smart. They pick things up quickly."
Larkin lauded Sandzimier as a leader on her squad.
"Morgan is one of our seniors and she's stepped up right from the get go," Larkin said. "She's a good vocal leader and one of my best ball handlers so she manages the game for us.
"These girls have come a long way in a short amount of time. It's a long season so we're ready for more games."
NOTES: Brownsville had a moment of silence for the late Barb Batovsky before the game and honored career points leader Nina Turcic, who scored 1,637 points for the Lady Falcons, prior to the boys basketball finale.
Chartiers-Houston 44, Bentworth 21 -- Dominique Mortimer led a balanced attack with nine points as the Lady Buccaneers opened Falcon Fest with a victory over the Lady Bearcats.
Chartiers-Houston shot out to an 18-2 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.
Laura Vittone paced Bentworth with 10 points.
