Washington & Jefferson College graduate Alie Seto was honored with the Cooper Award, given annually to the top senior male and female athletes.
The Brownsville graduate was a four-year member of the women’s basketball and track & field teams, and played on the women’s soccer team this past spring.
The three-year All-Presidents’ Athletic Conference selection was honored as the PAC Women’s Basketball Player of the Year this past season. Seto finished her basketball career with 1,189 points, 676 rebounds and 82 blocks.
Seto was voted to the 2021 All-Great Lakes Region First Team by D3hoops.com. She was also on the PAC All-Tournament Team as a junior and senior.
Seto was recognized twice on the Academic All-District First Team selected by the CoSIDA. The psychology major and biology major finished with a 3.60 cumulative GPA. Seto plans to attend graduate school at Seton Hill University, where she hopes to earn a Master of Science in the Physician Assistant Program.
Nate Wang was the Cooper Award male honoree. Hannah Johnston and Garrett Barilar received the Salvatti Award given to the top male and female senior scholar-athletes.
