HILLER -- Emma Seto made history Wednesday night as she joined Brownsville’s 1,000-point club, but it was Charleroi which picked up the key Section 2-AAA win, 54-38.
Needing four points entering the game, Seto reached the milestone at the three-minute mark of the first quarter on a pass from Meghan Velosky, and with that shot, she joined her sisters Maris (1,419 points) and Alie (1,028), becoming only the second trio of sisters to hit the mark in WPIAL history.
“It hasn’t hit me that I did it,” said Seto. “It is special, I just wish we could have won.”
Brownsville coach Patty Columbia shared her thoughts on Seto.
“It is very difficult to describe what she has meant to the program,” Columbia said with a smile. “I think the big difference between Emma and her sisters is they played on stronger teams and played together.
“Emma hasn’t had that opportunity. We have such an inexperienced team this year.
“She is a terrific girl and what you saw from her, her joyful spirit and personality, it isn’t just in basketball.
“It’s in school, at her job, and that is her legacy that she leaves here.”
Seto finished with 21 points and is 12 points behind passing her sister Alie.
As far as the game, it was close early as Charleroi led 16-12 after one quarter and 23-18 at the half.
Plagued with foul trouble in the first half, the Lady Cougars were able to get back to a full-court press in the second half to pull away.
“(Emma) had a good game and did what she does,” said Charleroi coach Bill Wagner, who is Charleroi’s all-time leading scorer with 1,463 points and whose son Will hit the mark for Charleroi last week, ironically at Brownsville. “Once we were able to get back to our press, that’s when we started to pull ahead.”
“The difference in the game was Charleroi’s maturity level,” Columbia said. “We have young girls and their pressure got to us.
“We hung in there early, but I am proud of the way the girls played.”
Riley Jones led Charleroi with 17 points while McKenna DeUnger (13) and Rece Eddy (10) also hit double figures.
With the win, the Lady Cougars (3-3, 9-7) inch closer to Brownsville (5-3, 7-7) for third place in the section.
Seto spoke about what it meant to have her sisters at the game.
“I was at both of their games when they hit 1,000,” she said. “It was a really heartfelt moment to see them up in the crowd and it means so much to me that they were here.”
After the game, a proclamation was read that Brownsville's mayor named Jan. 26, 2022 as Emma Seto Day.
“That’s crazy and I didn’t believe it when they started talking,” Seto said. “It is so surreal. I am awestruck.”
The Seto’s join Catherine, Christina and Kelli Costa from Avonworth as sisters who have hit the 1,000-point milestone. They are believed to be the only sister “triplets” to reach the mark.
“I didn’t know that until this morning and it is crazy to think of,” said Seto. “It is crazy, with us being from Brownsville, that we would do that.”
Also of note, Zach, Nate, Beka and Rachel Bellhy of Fort Cherry also hit 1,000 points, and they are the only quartet of siblings in WPIAL history to do so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.