Emma Seto scored 16 points, including two clutch free throws with 10 seconds remaining to help lead Brownsville to a 50-45 victory over McGuffey in Section 2-AAA play on Thursday at Brownsville Area High School.
The Lady Falcons (5-5, 10-5) have a key section contest on Monday when they travel to rival Beth-Center (4-5, 8-7) for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
Brownsville was in control from the start, and even though the Lady Highlanders (3-7, 7-9) pulled within one in the quarter, the Lady Falcons never lost the lead.
Brownsville had a 17-13 advantage after the first quarter, and increased its lead to 28-20 at halftime. McGuffey had a 15-12 edge in the third to cut the deficit to 40-35 heading into the fourth. Both scored 10 in the final period.
The Lady Highlanders’ Abby Donnelly had a game-high 18 points, and teammate Claire Redd added 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.