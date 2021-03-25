Alie Seto is proud of being voted the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Year.
The Washington & Jefferson senior and Brownsville graduate admits, however, there was another award she wanted even more.
Seto’s Presidents fell in the PAC championship game to Saint Vincent on Saturday, 65-61.
“The team has worked so hard and everybody deserved a chance to win the PAC championship,” Seto said. “I would definitely trade this honor for our whole team to have gotten that victory.”
Even so, Seto is proud of the individual honor she earned.
“When I first came here, I never thought I would accomplish something like that,” Seto said. “I just wanted to be the best player I could be to help our team be the best it could be.
“I remember others since I came here who came close, like Danielle Parker, she was a senior before me who worked very hard. I just always wanted to be a leader like that. I had thought about maybe I could win it but the team always comes first, winning games was always our top priority.”
Seto is the eighth W&J player to earn Player of the Year honors, but the first since Kennan Killeen did so in 2010.
Seto was fourth in the conference in scoring (16.7 ppg), steals (2.7), and field goal percentage (.495), and eighth in rebounding (8.3). She is a three-time All-PAC selection after second-team honors the previous two seasons.
Seto finished with 1,189 points (tied for 11th), 676 rebounds (10th), and 82 blocks (tied for fifth).
“No one is more deserving of PAC Player of the Year than Alie,” said head coach Jina DeRubbo. “She has carried our team for the last two years and brings a level of intensity and consistency to the court that has allowed us to be very successful.”
Seto expressed her admiration for DeRubbo and the Presidents’ coaching staff.
“All the coaches are wonderful,” Seto said. “They’ve all taught me so much. They played such a big part in transitioning me from being a freshman to the player and leader I am now. I’m really appreciative of all of them and all their help.”
Bethany (W.Va.) freshman Makenzee Mason was named the PAC Newcomer of the Year. Saint Vincent’s Jimmy Petruska was honored as the Coach of the Year and Bearcats senior guard Carlee Kilgus was voted the PAC Defensive Player of the Year.
Saint Vincent’s Jenna Lafko, daughter of Frazier graduate Joe Lafko, also earned first-team honors.
Waynesburg senior guard Andrea Orlosky was named to the honorable mention team.
Waynesburg freshman guard Marley Wolf and Westminster senior guard Ashley Russell, a Belle Vernon grad, were named to the PAC Sportsmanship Team.
Westminster’s Isaac Stamatiades was named the PAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Year. Teammate Reese Leone received Newcomer of the Year recognition. The Titans’ Kevin Siroki was named the conference Coach of the Year.
Waynesburg junior forward Isaiah Alonzo and Grove City senior guard Justice Rice, a Monessen graduate, earned first-team honors.
Waynesburg junior guard Matt Popeck was named to the honorable mention team. Teammate Zach Ford was honored on the PAC Sportsmanship Team.
Although the basketball season is over, Seto has little time to relax. She is participating in women’s soccer and track & field for W&J, while also taking classes as she finishes up her Psychology degree.
“Yeah, it’s a pretty hectic schedule,” Seto said. “I’m mostly focusing on high jump right now in track. Soccer is underway and track starts this weekend.
“Soccer is obviously more of a team-oriented sport, so I have to be at practices on time where track is a little more individual based. The track coaches are very understanding and flexible. They’re supportive of me doing two sports at one time. I can go and get in my jumps and practice whenever I have time.”
