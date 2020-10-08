Bentworth hung with first-place Seton LaSalle through a scoreless first half but the Rebels exploded for four second-half goals to defeat the visiting Bearcats, 4-0, in a Section 4-A boys soccer match Thursday night.
Dan Myers had two goals and TJ Cerry and Reno Butelli had one each for Seton LaSalle (8-0, 8-1).
Bentworth (5-6, 5-7) falls one-half game in back of fourth-place Beth-Center in the battle for the final playoff spot in the section.
