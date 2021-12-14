Emma Seto scored all six points in overtime Tuesday night in Brownsville's 51-45 non-section victory over visiting Laurel Highlands.
Laurel Highlands' Aareanna Griffith forced overtime with a 3-pointer just before the buzzer.
The lead seesawed with the Lady Falcons ahead 13-10 after the first quarter and Laurel Highlands rallying for a 27-17 halftime advantage. The visitors led at the end of the third quarter, 33-30.
Seto finished with a game-high 31 points for the Lady Falcons (2-1). Meghan Velosky added 13.
Griffith scored 28 points for Laurel Highlands (0-3).
Chartiers-Houston 36, Waynesburg Central 31 -- The visiting Lady Raiders were unable to a hold a 16-12 halftime lead in a non-section loss at Chartiers-Houston.
The Lady Bucs (3-0) outscored Waynesburg in the second half, 24-15.
Clara Paige Miller scored a game-high 14 points for the Lady Raiders (3-1).
Dominique Mortimer and Kaydan Buckingham both finished with 10 points for Chartiers-Houston.
Avella 46, Bentworth 27 -- The Lady Eagles pulled into the lead in the third quarter for a non-section win at Bentworth.
Avella (2-1) trailed 17-16 at halftime, but outscored the Lady Bearcats in the third quarter, 17-5. The clinched the win with a 13-3 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Avella's Katie Dryer finished with a game-high 23 points. Laura Vittone scored nine points for Bentworth (1-2).
Boys basketball
Jefferson-Morgan 74, Beth-Center 47 -- The Rockets steadily pulled away from the visiting Bulldogs for a non-section home victory.
Jefferson-Morgan (2-1) led 14-12 after the first quarter and 36-29 at halftime. The home team's lead grew to 50-33 after three quarters.
Troy Wright led the Rockets with 16 points. Tajhere Jacobs, Colt Fowler and Joshua Wise all scored 12 points.
Ruben Miller finished with a game-high 19 points for Beth-Center (1-2).
Southmoreland 55, Frazier 37 -- The Scotties opened the season with a non-section road win against the Commodores.
Southmoreland (1-0) led 22-11 at the end of the first quarter and extended the advantage to 36-19 at halftime. Frazier fought back with a 10-4 third quarter, but the Scotties closed out the win with a 15-8 advantage in the final eight minutes.
Kadin Keefer scored a game-high 16 points for Southmoreland. Isaac Trout added 12.
Colton Thompson led the Commodores (0-3) with nine points.
Carmichaels 63, Waynesburg Central 60 -- The Raiders' fourth-quarter rally fell short in a non-section loss to the visiting Mikes.
Carmichaels (2-1) led 15-14 after the first quarter, but Waynesburg rallied for a 37-37 halftime tie. The Mikes regained the lead with a 17-10 third quarter.
Michael Stewart and Tyler Richmond led Carmichaels with 16 points apiece. Christopher Barrish finished with 14 points and Drake Long added 12.
Chase Henkins scored a game-high 19 points for the Raiders (0-3). Jacob Mason finished with 15 points and Dawson Fowler contributed 12.
West Greene 44, California 42 -- The Pioneers held on as Hunter Assad's last-second shot fell short for a non-section road win.
West Greene (1-2) led 10-8 after the first quarter and 20-16 at halftime. The Trojans (2-1) outscored West Greene in the second half, 26-24.
Ian Van Dyne paced the Pioneers with 16 points. Casey Miller and Kaden Shields scored 10 apiece.
The Trojans' Cory Frick scored a game-high 20 points. Assad finished with 13 points.
Mount Pleasant 51, Connellsville 36 -- The Vikings returned home with their first win of the season behind Dante Giallonardo's game-high 23 points.
Mount Pleasant (1-2) led 13-8, 23-12 and 37-24 at the quarter breaks.
Dante Riccelli scored 13 points for Connellsville (1-2).
Rifle
Mt. Lebanon 794-63x, Waynesburg 790-44x -- The Raiders fell to the Blue Devils on the road at Dormont/Mt. Lebanon Sportsman's Club.
Savannah Cumberledge was the top shooter for Waynesburg with a score of 100-6x. RJ Wolen was also perfect with 100-2x. Talia Tuttle (99-8x), Taylor Burnfield (99-5x), Hannah Heldreth (98-6x), Riley Reese (98-6x), Maddie Simpson (97-5x), and Braden Wilson (99-6x) closed out the scoring rounds for the Raiders.
The Blue Devils' JT Westwood and Sigmond Kukla shared medalist honors with 100-9x.
Hockey
Wilmington 4, Connellsville 1 -- Logan Popovich scored 1:32 into the game for a lead the home team would not lose in a PIHL D2 Division victory over the Falcons.
Wilmington improves to 6-5-0-0-0, while Connellsville slips to 2-8-0-0-0.
Drake Tomak scored at 13:53 in the first period to double Wilmington's lead.
Cody Williams needed only 20 seconds in the second period for 3-0 advantage. Connellsville's Ian Zerecheck scored at 14:28 from assists by Max Sokol and Isaiah Porter.
Popovich scored his second goal of the game with 5:05 left in the game.
Both teams were 0-4 on the power play.
The Falcons' Max Sperry made 22 saves. Wilmington's Dom Serafino turned aside 18 shots.
